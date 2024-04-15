Languagesx
Former Blizzard president suggests gamers leave $20 tips for developers

Former Blizzard president suggests gamers leave $20 tips for developers

An enthusiastic gamer is seen handing over a crisp $20 bill to a grateful game developer. The gamer is dressed in a casual yet comfortable gaming attire, with a gaming headset on and a triumphant smile on their face. The developer, wearing a t-shirt with the game's logo and a pair of glasses, looks puzzled yet grateful, with a 'thumbs up' gesture. The background features a large screen displaying the game's main menu, with a cityscape visible through the window behind them.
tl;dr

  • Former Blizzard President suggests cash tips for game developers who create exceptional experiences.
  • Proposal met with mixed reactions; some agree, others cite financial constraints.
  • Tipping culture debate extends beyond gaming industry; responses vary widely.

A suggestion of showing appreciation to developers — with cash — has been proposed by former Blizzard President Mike Ybarra, as he says some games “just leave me in awe of how amazing the experience was…”

In a post on the X social media platform on Thursday 11 April, Ybarra acknowledged that “most will dislike” his idea for leaving tips — literally a tip to developers of a game he enjoyed — but added that he’s been thinking about it for a while.

After playing a game that has gone above expectations, he says he’s “often thought ‘I wish I could give these folks another $10 or $20 because it was worth more than my initial $70 and they didn’t try to nickel and dime me every second.’”

Some of the games worthy of such a gesture, to Ybarra, include Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War (2018), Red Dead Redemption 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Elden Ring.

“I know $70 is already a lot, but it’s an option at the end of the game I wish I had at times. Some games are that special,” Ybarra said.

He went on to speak about a tipping culture overall that has drawn split, and some heated, opinions over the last few years across numerous industries in the United States, saying he realizes “we are tired of ‘tipping …’”

Mike Ybarra announced his departure from Blizzard back in January, looking back at his time as president fondly. “Leading Blizzard through an incredible time and being part of the team, shaping it for the future ahead, was an absolute honor.” Blizzard was part of Microsoft’s mega-acquisition of Activision, which was completed in October after the deal cleared regulatory hurdles in several nations, and when Microsoft prevailed in federal court in the United States.

Feedback is split over leaving a tip for developers

With the post accruing more than 640,000 views, it’s no surprise there’s been a lot of response, much of it divided, as to Ybarra’s idea. A person under the username @Edwin_isme disagreed, saying: “Not everyone’s pockets are deep.” Another gamer explored the opposite direction:

 

While some explicitly disagreed with Ybarra, others jumped to his defense. A user called @JuanAndresB says: “A lot of games on Games Pass I have bought it after finish them. It’s my way to say that I loved the experience.”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

