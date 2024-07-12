US lawmakers claim Binance exec arrested in Nigeria is a hostage

Representatives Rich McCormick and French Hill have introduced a resolution to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, calling on the United States government to classify the detention of leading crypto exchange Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan in Nigeria as a hostage situation.

The resolution, officially submitted on Wednesday by McCormick and co-sponsored by Hill, demands the immediate release of Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen. It highlights concerns about Gambaryan’s declining health in Kuje Prison and urges the U.S. government to declare him as “wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”

The congressmen warn that if Gambaryan’s case isn’t resolved by mid-July, his detention could be prolonged due to the court’s typical recess until September.

Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial crime compliance and a former IRS agent, was detained in Nigeria in February along with colleague Nadeem Anjarwalla. They face money laundering charges, though tax-related accusations have been dropped. Anjarwalla escaped custody in March.

Binance exec’s health declines in Nigeria

The resolution emphasizes Gambaryan’s decade-long service with the IRS, during which he helped seize over $4 billion in illicit funds for the U.S. government. Rep. Hill, who visited Gambaryan in prison last month, expressed concern about the executive’s status:

After visiting recently with Tigran at Kuje Prison in Nigeria, I noted that his health is deteriorating. I am proud to join my friend and Mr. Gambaryan’s Congressman, Rep. Rich McCormick, in leading this resolution and sending a signal to the Nigerian government that he must be immediately granted a release, the remaining charges dropped, and return home to America where he belongs.

Both Hill and McCormick view the detention as a violation of Gambaryan’s rights and a serious injustice. McCormick said:

The continued detention of Tigran Gambaryan in Nigeria is a clear violation of his rights and a grave injustice. We urge the Nigerian government to immediately release him and provide him with the necessary medical care and due process rights. The United States Government must do everything in its power to secure the release of one of our citizens wrongfully detained abroad.

This resolution follows a June letter signed by 16 members of Congress, urging the White House to address Gambaryan’s imprisonment urgently, stressing the need for swift action to ensure his safety and preservation of life.