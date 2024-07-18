Xbox Game Pass: 2 day-one RPGs arrive for subscribers

Xbox Game Pass is the subscription service that keeps on giving. It’s release day for two highly anticipated RPGs and both of them are available for players who subscribe to the service.

While they are both RPGs, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and Dungeons of Hinterberg, the games added today, are very different from one another, maximizing the chances that everyone will enjoy the new game drop.

Flintlock: The Seige of Dawn

Play as Nor Vanek, an elite military warrior and explosives expert who has been joined by Enki, a mysterious fox-like creature, on a mission to get vengeance on the very Gods themselves. With magical combat skills and enhanced traversal capabilities, Nor Vanek and Enki make for a fearsome duo.

Flintlock describes its combat as “souls-lite”, taking elements of the harsh and deliberate combat from FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games and infusing it with “rapid mobility, resulting in dynamic and explosive combat.”

Gain strength, learn new abilities, and do everything you can to stop the Gods in their crusade against all mankind. The climactic showdown is coming and you must be prepared. Make sure your PC can handle it with our Flintlock system requirements guide.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Dungeons of Hinterberg is a heavily stylized dungeon crawler set in the Austrian Alps. Play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee who’s taking a short break away from corporate life in order to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. Traverse the snowy lands by hiking, snowboarding, or ziplining through the lands while you search for your next dungeon and make sure Luisa doesn’t offend the locals.

Although the combat consists of melee and magic (including summoning a snowboard from midair or freezing your enemies into a block of jelly), dungeons take a cue from Zelda and its ilk, with puzzles to solve to truly conquer them.

Combat is fun and dangerous. Make sure you know how to heal and restore mana in Dungeons of Hinterberg with our handy guide.

And if neither of these games tickles your fancy, Game Pass has added eight new games this month already, including Flock as a day-one release.

Featured image credit: Microbird Games & Curve Games/A44 Games & Kepler Interactive