Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn system requirements: Can your PC run it?

If you’re all done with Elden Ring and want another soulsy type game to sink your teeth into, look no further than Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is definitely a pretty game akin to that of Black Myth: Wukong, so if you’re opting to play on PC, you’ll need to know if it has the power.

Below, we’ll run you through the complete system requirements for Flintlock so you can see if you need any last minute upgrades.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn system requirements

As promised, here are both the minimum and recommended Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn system requirements.

Overall, considering it is a 2024 game release, the specs required aren’t overly high, and you should be able to get away with a PC that is a few years old.

You will, however, need an SSD no matter what. Even if you don’t have one already, you’ll be able to pick one up very cheaply.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 (6GB+ RAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB+ RAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required

Is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on Steam Deck?

Yes, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available on Steam Deck, allowing you to play this new Souls-lite on the go.

However, the current status according to Steam is that it is ‘Playable’. This means that the game will function as normal with the graphics settings allowing for solid framerates, but there may be some difficulty with in-game text being too small.

This isn’t a huge deal in the overall experience but may be a hindrance if you’re an avid subtitle user.