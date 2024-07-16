Black Myth: Wukong system requirements: Can your PC run it?

Black Myth: Wukong is primed to be one of those games that you can spend hours in thanks to the beautifully crafted world and incredibly challenging boss fights.

But, since it is a Unreal Engine 5 title, you might be quaking in your boots as to if your PC will be able to run it.

Here, we’ll take you through both the minimum and recommended system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong, hopefully putting your mind at ease.

Black Myth: Wukong system requirements

Below, we’ll take a look at what components you’ll need if you want to play Black Myth: Wukong on PC.

As stated, this will include both the minimum and recommended specs so should cater to most.

Black Myth: Wukong minimum system requirements

As promised, here are the minimum system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 130 GB available space (HDD supported)

Additional Notes: The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

For an Unreal Engine 5 game, it is surprising to see the above specs. This will likely mean if you have an older PC, you will be able to play it but it will be at the detriment of seeing those gorgeous vistas clearly.

Black Myth: Wukong recommended system requirements

If you’d like to play the game at some steady frame rates and at the higher graphical settings, here’s the list:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 130 GB available space (SSD Required)

Additional Notes: The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

Is Black Myth: Wukong on Steam Deck?

While not officially confirmed either way, if the above minimum specs are anything to go by, we don’t think Black Myth: Wukong will run on Steam Deck.

Let’s face it, the Steam Deck is a number of years old at this point, and Black Myth:Wukong is a very impressive game when it comes to the visuals, so the two don’t particularly marry up.

There’s a chance it could potentially run on very low settings but there’s no saying at what frame rates.

It may be ok on the likes of the newer ASUS ROG Ally for example, but even that is going to be a push.