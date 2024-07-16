Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Black Myth: Wukong system requirements: Can your PC run it?

Black Myth: Wukong system requirements: Can your PC run it?

A Black Myth: Wukong boss battle

Black Myth: Wukong is primed to be one of those games that you can spend hours in thanks to the beautifully crafted world and incredibly challenging boss fights.

But, since it is a Unreal Engine 5 title, you might be quaking in your boots as to if your PC will be able to run it.

Here, we’ll take you through both the minimum and recommended system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong, hopefully putting your mind at ease.

Black Myth: Wukong system requirements

Below, we’ll take a look at what components you’ll need if you want to play Black Myth: Wukong on PC.

As stated, this will include both the minimum and recommended specs so should cater to most.

Black Myth: Wukong minimum system requirements

As promised, here are the minimum system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 130 GB available space (HDD supported)

Additional Notes: The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

For an Unreal Engine 5 game, it is surprising to see the above specs. This will likely mean if you have an older PC, you will be able to play it but it will be at the detriment of seeing those gorgeous vistas clearly.

Black Myth: Wukong recommended system requirements

If you’d like to play the game at some steady frame rates and at the higher graphical settings, here’s the list:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 130 GB available space (SSD Required)

Additional Notes: The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

Is Black Myth: Wukong on Steam Deck?

While not officially confirmed either way, if the above minimum specs are anything to go by, we don’t think Black Myth: Wukong will run on Steam Deck.

Let’s face it, the Steam Deck is a number of years old at this point, and Black Myth:Wukong is a very impressive game when it comes to the visuals, so the two don’t particularly marry up.

There’s a chance it could potentially run on very low settings but there’s no saying at what frame rates.

It may be ok on the likes of the newer ASUS ROG Ally for example, but even that is going to be a push.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

John Bercow in the House of Commons
Fallout: London adds the voice of House of Commons former Speaker John Bercow
Rachael Davies
once human gold ore
Where to find Gold Ore in Once Human
Jacob Woodward
Character artwork for Apex Legends
Apex Legends hits ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ on Steam after player backlash
Rachael Davies
A Black Myth: Wukong boss battle
Black Myth: Wukong system requirements: Can your PC run it?
Jacob Woodward
A glamour shot of the left and right Ursa Minor Airline joysticks
First look at Winwing’s Ursa Minor Airline joystick – sim pilots get ready, this is an entry-level gamechanger
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI inspired image of AMD GPU / Details of upcoming GPU products from AMD and Nvidia have been leaked.
Big Tech

Leak details what's coming in AMD and Nvidia's newest GPUs
Graeme Hanna32 mins

Specifications and product names for new high-end GPUs from AMD and Nvidia have been leaked by the leading PSU brand, Seasonic.  In an update for its website, the Taiwanese manufacturer...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.