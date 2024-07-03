Languagesx
Game Pass gets Neon White, Flock, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and more

Xbox Wire has updated the list of titles coming to Game Pass in July, including Neon White, Flock, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and more.

Eight new games will be coming to the monthly subscription service:

  • Cricket 24
  • Flock
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Magical Delicacy
  • Neon White
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Tchia

Xbox Game Pass July announced

Journey to the Savage Planet and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be available to Game Pass subscribers via cloud, console, and PC on July 3.

On July 9, Cricket 24, The Case of the Golden Idol, and Neon White come to the subscription service; they will all be released for cloud, console, and PC gamers. Tchia arrives on July 11, and Magical Delicacy and Flock follow quickly behind on July 16.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s additional content for July includes the EA Sports FC 24 Supercharge Pack, Warframe: Wake Up Tenno Bundle, and The Elder Scrolls Online: 10th Anniversary Pack #2.

The titles departing Xbox Game Pass on July 15 are:

  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)
  • TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Image: Xbox Wire.

Brian-Damien Morgan
