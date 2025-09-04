Two influencers face €30,000 fine for gambling marketing in Finland

The Finnish National Police Board has fined two influencers €30,000 a piece for marketing gambling in Finland.

Two social media influencers have been prohibited from marketing gambling in Finland by the National Police Board. One ban came into effect in June 2025, while the other has been suspended pending an appeal to the Administrative Court.

The Board’s decision was made because it found that the influencers have considerable financial interests in marketing gambling, leading the Board to intensify compliance via a conditional fine of €30,000 each. Although the fine does not yet have to be paid, if either influencer pursues further gambling marketing, the payment will be enforced.

The Board has already enforced one fine on a third influencer who continued marketing gambling services back in July. All three influencers are said to have engaged in marketing gambling across several channels and for an extended period of time, with particular prevalence on Twitch and Kick streaming services. In all cases, the marketing is being carried out from outside Finland to promote non-Finnish gambling companies.

The bans apply to any content that directly or indirectly markets gambling in Finland, and requires that any existing content must be taken down.

Is gambling marketing illegal in Finland?

The Finnish Lotteries Act states that no online gambling companies that operate in other countries can market their gambling services in the country.

“It seems to be a common misconception that the marketing of gambling in Finland from outside Finland would be allowed,” said Senior Adviser Tomi Sallinen. “However, this is not the case. Only Veikkaus Oy is allowed to market gambling in mainland Finland.”

In this case, the influencers are benefiting via affiliate marketing for the gambling companies, targeting consumers living in Finland as customers. The National Police Board considers such activity as related to commercial co-operation, stating that the influencers have increased the visibility of gambling, gambling websites, and companies serving as intermediaries for gambling through their actions.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 4.0