Two arrested in Lake Isabella raid as California targets illegal gambling

Evidence displayed on a table, including cash, suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia, electronic equipment, and keys seized during a Lake Isabella search. Two arrested in Lake Isabella raid as California targets illegal gambling
Deputies recovered cash, suspected drugs, and electronic equipment during a search at a Lake Isabella home. Credit: Kern County Sheriff's Office

Two people were arrested after deputies found an illegal gambling table, drugs, and cash during searches at a home in Lake Isabella, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Kern County Probation agents first searched a house on the 2400 block of Cherry Street on October 1, 2025, as part of a probation check. During the search, they said they found a stolen motorcycle.

Two days later, on October 3, deputies from the Kern Valley Substation returned with a search warrant. This time, they reported finding an illegal gambling table at the Lake Isabella location, about 111 grams of suspected fentanyl, nearly 18 grams of suspected meth, and around $2,000 in cash believed to be tied to gambling and drug activity.

The two people arrested were identified as 39-year-old Michael Charles Brown and 27-year-old Elia Elizabeth Martin, both from Lake Isabella. They were booked on several felony charges, including drug sales, maintaining a home for drug activity, operating an illegal gambling site, conspiracy, and child endangerment.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

California cracks down on illegal gambling in the state

California authorities have been stepping up efforts to shut down illegal gambling operations across the state. Earlier this year, ReadWrite reported that San Diego law enforcement broke up two illegal gambling spots near the Azalea Park and Teralta East neighborhoods in Circle City.

Within just 48 hours, the San Diego Police Department also targeted another illegal gambling event at a place called Rocky’s Market in the Teralta East area.

Slot machines labeled “Dragon Link” and other games inside a room with graffiti, shown in a San Diego Police Department photo announcing the shutdown of illegal gambling dens.
The San Diego Police Department said it seized 21 gambling machines during raids in Mid-City neighborhoods. Credit: San Diego Police Department via Facebook

At the time, the SDPD said: “These dens often attract other criminal activity to the area, including narcotics, prostitution, gang-related activity, noise, and fighting.”

Last month, San Francisco Police Department detained several people and searched the location, where officers said they found evidence connected to illegal gambling. This included “over 30 illegal gambling machines, over $17,000 in U.S. currency, suspected narcotics, numerous containers of nitrous oxide, and weapons.”

Featured image: Kern County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books.

