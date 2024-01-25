Twitch widens its Partner Program so its streamers can make more money

Twitch has not had an easy few weeks with mass layoffs and naked controversies to deal with. As part of the company’s plans to improve the stability of the platform, Twitch has now announced a restructure of its revenue shares program, meaning many more streamers can access a higher revenue from their stream, hopefully convincing them to stay with Twitch amid growing competition, or even entice more new talent to the platform.

Of course, it’s still not going to be a case of signing up for Twitch and making instant cash. Last October Twitch launched its Partner Plus Program which has lasted a few months before now being rebadged as the Plus Program from May 1st (according to Gamesindustry.biz).

Back in October the PPP was available to those who had 350 paying subscribers who then qualified for the 70/30 revenue stream split. Twitch will now reduce this down to 300 subscribers.

Twitch CEO Fan Clancy explains the reasons behind the changes in a blog post:” Every month, over one million streamers earn money streaming on Twitch. For some, the money they make from Twitch is of secondary importance as they primarily use Twitch because they enjoy building a community through live streaming. However, for many Twitch streamers, being a creator is their career. Many more dream of becoming a career streamer. While streamers make money from many sources, the income they make directly from Twitch is a significant part of how they fund their lives. Twitch’s long-term success depends upon our ability to help these creators sustain their careers over time. At the same time, since our creators depend upon Twitch, we need to ensure that our revenue share structure is designed so that we can sustain the business and Twitch will be here 50 years from now.

The changes we are announcing today are designed to create a transparent revenue share framework that can bring predictability to streamers’ careers.”

Clancy will host a dedicated Twitch stream later today (January 25th, 10.30 PT) to go into further detail about how some of these complex changes will work, but says, “”allow three times as many streamers to have premium net revenue share rates.