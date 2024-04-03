Twitch bans Amouranth for the 10th time – is anybody else bored yet?

Stream queen Kaitlyn Siragusa, known to her millions of fans as Amouranth has been hit by Twitch’s banhammer for a ridiculous 10th time, and the second time in three days. One of the most popular streamers online and known for her rule-pushing habits that keep getting Twitch’s mods in a tizzy.

When Amouranth was banned just a couple of days ago the ban lasted just three hours, but there is no indication how long this latest one will last. It is also unclear what she has actually done, although you can probably rest assured it was just on the cusp of what Twitch deems acceptable on its platform.

Part of the issue lies with Twitch constantly tweaking its rules and guidelines to cover new pushbacks by edgy streamers so nobody is ever really sure how far is too far. It’s not that long since the last guidelines debacle that raged over a good few weeks with streamers all over the world pushing Twitch’s boundaries causing the company to back and forth over their guidelines seemingly by the day.

Amouranth’s channel greeted visitors with a message that “ the channel is temporarily unavailable due to a “violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Amouranth herself seems none the wiser, simply posting on X, “??? Wtf?

Guess yall can find me on @KickStreaming”

Kick Streaming launched in 2022 and has considerably laxer rules when it comes to content type and also offers content creators a greater royalty split compared to Amazon-owned Twitch.

Amouranth has already announced her plans to stream on Kick as well so this latest ban will just push some of her audience toward the rival platform – whether this flurry of bans is intentional we will never know, but there is clearly no point in Twitch keeping banning Amouranth for a few hours here and there as she is already a proven repeat offender in its eyes.