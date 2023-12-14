Turtle Beach unveils groundbreaking new flight sim control system

The popularity of flight games, be they hardcore flight simulators such as X-Plane 12 or Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to grow and so does the range of expansions and accessories for them.

Most people who take flight simulators seriously have invested in extra hardware along the way, not only to make the experience more realistic but because specialized controls make the aircraft easier to fly and feel considerably more natural than a gamepad.

Armed with that knowledge, Turtle Beach has announced it is expanding its best-selling VelocityOne Gaming Simulation family of products with the new VelocityOne Flightdeck for Windows PCs.

Known for its gaming headsets and accessories, the VelocityOne Flightdeck becomes Turtle Beach’s premium combat HOTAS (Hands-on-Throttle and Stick) and is due for release on 13th February 2024.

Inspired by state-of-the-art jet fighters and advanced spacecraft controls to provide an unmatched HOTAS experience, the VelocityOne Flightdeck is designed for use with all current major flight simulation titles available on Windows PCs. Comprehensive controls, including 15 axes and 139 programmable functions keep pilots immersed in the action, while a Flight Touch Display and OLED Heads-Up Display deliver unprecedented levels of performance optimization and customization. Additionally, VelocityOne Flightdeck’s Flight Hangar app for Windows PCs provides even more in-depth customization, including control of RGB lighting zones.

Turtle Beach’s Cris Keirn, interim CEO said, “Like our prior VelocityOne accessories, VelocityOne Flightdeck delivers an unmatched contemporary flight simulation experience, this one offering combat pilots an abundance of customization options to stay in complete control, whether they’re engaged in a heated dogfight or exploring the furthest reaches of space.”

He continues, “Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne accessories are already extremely popular with flight sim fans, and we’re delighted to continue expanding this product family with new and innovative products like the Flightdeck.”

Priced at $399/£379, the VelocityOne Flightdeck can be pre-ordered from Turtle Beach from today.