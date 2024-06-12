Languagesx
Trump pledges more cryptocurrency support, putting distance between himself and Biden

Trump pledges more cryptocurrency support, putting distance between himself and Biden

preisdent donald trump, back to the viewer, looking at a computer screen with the bitcoin logo on it

Donald Trump is doubling down on cryptocurrency support, saying he wants all Bitcoin going forward to be mined in the United States.

In an all-caps rant posted to Trump’s Truth Social platform, the Republican presidential candidate said that mining crypto at home “will help us be energy dominant.”

That’s a questionable claim given how much a crypto-mining farm demands of a local power grid, but it’s clear he is trying to draw a bright line between his candidacy and President Joseph R. Biden’s administration, which has been more skeptical of cryptocurrency.

screenshot of a Donald Trump tweet on his truth social platform about cryptocurrency

Trump on Tuesday met with the Bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc., based in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev., and Riot Platforms of Castle Rock, Colo., south of Denver. Officials of both companies joined Trump at an event at his estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

The leading mining countries at present are, along with the United States, China and El Salvador along with some locations in Europe.

Bitcoin is supply-capped at 21 million units. Bitcoin is estimated to be a mineable resource until 2140. Coingecko says 90 percent of that supply has been discovered so far.

Featured image via Ideogram

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

