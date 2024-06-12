Trump pledges more cryptocurrency support, putting distance between himself and Biden

Donald Trump is doubling down on cryptocurrency support, saying he wants all Bitcoin going forward to be mined in the United States.

In an all-caps rant posted to Trump’s Truth Social platform, the Republican presidential candidate said that mining crypto at home “will help us be energy dominant.”

That’s a questionable claim given how much a crypto-mining farm demands of a local power grid, but it’s clear he is trying to draw a bright line between his candidacy and President Joseph R. Biden’s administration, which has been more skeptical of cryptocurrency.

Trump on Tuesday met with the Bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc., based in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev., and Riot Platforms of Castle Rock, Colo., south of Denver. Officials of both companies joined Trump at an event at his estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

The leading mining countries at present are, along with the United States, China and El Salvador along with some locations in Europe.

Bitcoin is supply-capped at 21 million units. Bitcoin is estimated to be a mineable resource until 2140. Coingecko says 90 percent of that supply has been discovered so far.

Featured image via Ideogram