Subscribe
Home Trump Media shares tumble 21% just days after debut

Trump Media shares tumble 21% just days after debut

Black and white image of Donald trump on a dark background. a red downward line representing stock drops is behind him on a large screen., cinematic.
Shares in Trump Media slumped 21%
TL:DR

  • Trump Media shares plummet 21%
  • SEC filings reveal $58M losses, $4M revenue
  • Initial surge from supporters, now lost momentum

Just days after going public, Donald Trump’s social media company ‘Trump Media’ saw shares plummet by 21% on Monday (Apr 1) after last year’s losses were revealed.

According to new SEC filings, Trump Media & Technology Group reported it had lost over $58 million last year and only brought in revenue of $4 million.

This comes as a stark contrast from when the stock surged in its March 26 debut to close at nearly $58 a share, giving the company an $11bn valuation, despite the company only reporting around $4 million in revenue last year.

The initial surge and excitement around the shares is believed to have come from the former President’s supporters, but this has quickly lost momentum.

Truth Social, launched in February 2022, is described on its website as ‘America’s Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.’

The 45th U.S. President’s stake in the company was worth about $4.88bn after its debut. Then, after the sell-off, it was valued at around $3.83bn. He’s not able to sell or borrow against any of his shares for six months.

There were rumors that Mr Trump had spoken with the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to gauge if he would be interested in purchasing Truth Social. 

Donald Trump’s difficulties on social media

The social media site was announced after Trump experienced difficulties sharing his thoughts online, with major players in the market banning his accounts for some time.

Following the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, Facebook and Instagram banned his accounts for two years.

Twitter permanently suspended his @realDonaldTrump handle and the official account of his campaign, as well as the accounts of allies who posted on his behalf. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, now X, he reinstated the banned accounts.

Donald Trump now mainly shares his posts on his platform Truth Social.

Featured Image: Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Black and white image of Donald trump on a dark background. a red downward line representing stock drops is behind him on a large screen., cinematic.
Trump Media shares tumble 21% just days after debut
Sophie Atkinson
An image of a person's hand pointing at a smartphone. The screen displays a map with various red location pins indicating different places of interest or destinations. The map seems to be from a digital mapping service, enhanced with colorful icons, suggesting the use of AI for travel features. The background is a larger map with several red pins, and it appears to be a physical printout, contrasting with the digital version on the phone. Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Suswati Basu
black and white, side profile of Elon Musk on a black background with a large white 'X' behind. blue wires and connectivity symbols representing AI are in the background
Grok AI chatbot being rolled out for X premium users this week
Sophie Atkinson
A dark control room with people at desks facing a large screen in the background, the wall has a large Facebook logo on it. The screen shows the Snapchat logo and contains data on users, 3d render, illustration
Facebook’s secret initiative to snoop on Snapchat users, revealed
Sophie Atkinson
an empty trading floor with a large screen showing the Reddit logo. The screen is full of upward green lines to symbolize stock rise, 3d render
Reddit sees boom in stock after first day of options launch
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of UK and US statesmen shaking hands. The flags of both countries are seen in the background and a large electronic brain to represent AI is on a large screen. High detail., cinematic
AI

UK and US sign landmark AI safety agreement
Rachael Davies21 mins

The UK and the US have agreed on a first-of-its-kind agreement around AI safety, with a focus on security evaluations. The two countries will work together to develop 'robust' methods...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.