There are now more active Apple devices on the planet than children

Apple has steadily continued with its world domination ever since the first iPhone was released in 2007. And now, during the tech giant’s first earnings call of the year, CEO Tim Cook shared that the number of active Apple devices has crossed 2.2 billion worldwide.

To put that into context, it’s estimated that there are 2 billion children in the world. So technically, there are more iPhones, iPads, and Macs on this globe than there are literal children.

Tim Cook shared all during Apple’s latest earnings call

“We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments,” Cook said in a press release.

“And as customers begin to experience the incredible Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, we are as committed as ever to the pursuit of groundbreaking innovation — in line with our values and on behalf of our customers.”

This is a 10% increase from the last time Apple recorded its amount of active devices in February 2023. According to Statista, Apple reached 1 billion devices in 2016, meaning that in just seven years, that number has almost doubled. But what’s next for Apple?

As they celebrate the release of the Apple Vision Pro, their new VR headset, there are plenty of rumors about the company’s eventual pivot to AI. At this point, such a pivot would be inevitable — especially since they’re reportedly working on their generative AI dubbed ‘Apple GPT.’

But despite gossip that iOS 18 might bring with it a host of AI-related updates, Cook and the rest of Apple have remained coy, saying only this in their press release:

“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

Featured Image: Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash