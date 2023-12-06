TikTok trends 2023: Top viral videos this year, revealed

TikTok, love it or hate it, there’s no denying the impact of the world’s fastest-growing social media platform. As 2023 draws to a close the company has revealed the most popular trends and videos of the year in its “Year on TikTok 2023” list.

So what have TikTok’s 1.67 billion active users been watching this year? DIY, makeup routines, music, and lifehacks mainly with a sprinkling of cute animal videos (this is the internet after all).

The top trends list from the firm, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, may come with a few surprises for even the most avid TikToker. That’s because it’s a compilation of popular videos in the ‘For You’ feed – the algorithm-generated feed which suggests videos based on your viewing preferences. It means if you don’t like the aforementioned topics then you might never have been served any of these clips.

The ‘For You’ page is designed so you scroll through an endless amount of targeted videos. There is no pause between each video, you just keep swiping. It’s relentless. And that can be seriously addictive driving up the time users spend on the app.

Year on TikTok 2023: Top trends and videos

United States

@dollievision: A makeup routine, 504 million views

@justinflom: Iron Man DIY, 418 million views

@through.the.lleaves: A huge kitten, 394 million views

@selenagomez‘s skincare routine, 229 million views

@chrishoffish: Parking garage singing, 206 million views

@thezachchoi: Food ASMR, 554 million views

@kaaaathhhhy: Unhappy French bulldog, 213 million views

@kristy.sarah: Onion cutting ‘hack’, 172 million views

@tubbynugget: Cute positivity cartoon, 102 million views

@bwpottery: Pottery blunders, 185 million views

Around the world

@seanthesheepman: Farmer and his dogs, 111 million views

@kirbyquimado: Bread roll ideas, 142 million views

@jazephua: The Capybara Song, 30 million views

@unknowndazza: Frog gets 3D printed house, 62 million views

@gabryellurlan: Birds arguing comedy skit, 81 million views

“A Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honor some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year,” says Adam Presser, Head of Operations at TikTok.

“It’s a window into stories that have inspired, entertained, and educated over 1 billion people around the world. Thank you for another year of bringing joy to our community and sharing your creativity with us.”

Should TikTok be banned?

Yes, it may seem like TikTok is a happy, fluffy place full of giant kittens, dancers, and life hacks but the company has faced serious controversy in Europe and the United States over alleged links to the Chinese state.

In 2020 the Trump administration accused Zhang of being “a mouthpiece” for the Chinese Communist Party and calls to ban TikTok due to its alleged links to the Chinese state have intensified. The state of Montana became the first in the U.S. to pass a complete ban on the app on Dec. 1. Meanwhile, in September, the European Union slapped the company with a $370 million fine for breaching privacy laws in processing children’s data.

Meanwhile, Australia, Canada and the UK have already banned the app from all government devices and India implemented a complete ban in 2020 on TikTok and other Chinese apps after it accused China of “[engaging] in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”

Featured Image: Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash