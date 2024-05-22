Languagesx
This how to play Minecraft in Google for its 15 year anniversary

Laptop on a table with Minecraft home page visible. Chairs and other tables visible in the background

As the top-grossing video game of all time celebrates its 15th anniversary, Google is sharing the love as they’ve enabled an interactive game option when you search the word ‘Minecraft’.

While the game is already playable on computers, consoles, and mobile phones, the added platform of Google search gives fans another opportunity to delve into the world.

Originally released in 2009, Minecraft is a classic sandbox game and is made up of blocks, creatures, and communities. The creators have sold over 300 million copies across different platforms, making it the most-sold and top-grossing game in the world.

The new Google version gives a quick insight into the 15-year-old game and all begins when you search ‘Minecraft.’ From there, you’ll see a small grass block icon appear at the bottom of the screen.

Click the icon and it’ll instantly turn into a pickaxe. Then, simply get clicking. As you click through the page, you’ll uncover different Minecraft vignettes and be able to break through as many items as possible.

Screenshot of Minecraft game play in Google

It’s not as nuanced as the normal gameplay, but it’s definitely a fun added feature as a nod to the anniversary.

Minecraft celebrates 15 years of gaming

Google’s latest approach isn’t the first sign of anniversary celebrations, as Minecraft has been going full-out with highlighting the game’s birthday too.

https://x.com/Minecraft/status/1791498561789583419

From May 15 to May 29, the team has created a ‘15 Days of Minecraft’ where different Character Creator items have been up for grabs for free. With this, players can find a gift each day in the Bedrock Marketplace.

A free map has also been created and there are party add-ons for anyone wanting to join in the fun. So gamers can get all the supplies they need like balloons, banners, and even a birthday cake complete with candles.

Other elements like sales and rewards have been launched too as the developers promise consecutive days of surprises to honor the game turning 15.

Featured Image: Photo by Oberon Copeland @veryinformed.com on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

