The lack of a GTA6 PC announcement may be followed by an announcement, or it might not be – as Take Two's CEO turns into The Riddler

The lack of a GTA6 PC announcement may be followed by an announcement, or it might not be – as Take Two’s CEO turns into The Riddler

GTA 6 PC version yet to be announced
I'm just sat here, waiting for an announcement.

Let’s look at what we know about Grand Theft Auto VI in relation to a PC version. We know there has been no mention of one yet. We also know that Rockstar has an (annoying) habit of letting console releases settle in the wild for anything up to a couple of years before yelling “Surprise! Here’s the PC version!”. So with that in mind, we are expecting a PC version of GTA 6, even though none has been announced yet and likely won’t be for a good while considering we are still some way out from even a first look.

So what we would really like is for Take Two’s CEO, the amazing super-villain named Strauss Zelmick to give an interview where he is directly asked whether the lack of a PC announcement was set in stone, or maybe, just maybe, Rockstar would announce a PC version down the line.

Now, we didn’t really expect him to answer it, but, riddle me this, “Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement “

Firstly, I have never seen the word ‘announcement’ so many times, it makes me cross-eyed, and secondly, this is possibly the best answer to a pointless question in the history of mankind.

The interview was at a TD Cowen conference this week, as reported by VGC, and not surprisingly Zelnick did not slip up and just blurt out the PC date and put his head in his hands.

He continued on, “But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time.”

Even that one could probably do with about 50% fewer words, but we are taking that as encouragement for the PC version. Sony has recently boarded the PC train realising that there is big business with good quality console conversions and indicating that PC versions make sense to more than just the people that buy them.

We would be hugely surprised if we are sat here in three years time still awaiting the announcement of an announcement of the PC version.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020.

