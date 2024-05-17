The best deals in Steam’s Endlessly Replayable Fest sale

Steam has a really interesting themed sale on at the moment – the Endlessly Replayable Fest. It’s dedicated to games that have many many options, tons of endings, and loads of replay value.

If you’re looking for a game you can really sink your teeth into and get exceptional value out of, look no further – here are our top four games not to miss in the Steam Endlessly Replayable Fest. There are some exceptional games that are part of the Fest but aren’t on sale, but these are the best deals you shouldn’t miss.

The event runs until May 20 so you have a few days to make up your mind!

Dead Cells – 50% off

Dead Cells is a game that has become synonymous with roguelike Metroidvania games since its 2018 release, and even six years later, it’s still a best-in-class game. The game boasts genuinely tough combat and a huge variety (over 150) of weapons and spells to wield in the foray. The movement is fun and responsive and the game is all around a fun challenge. Grabbing this game for under $15 guarantees a huge playtime-to-dollars-spent ratio.

Sale price: $12.49

Darkest Dungeon – 85% off

A horrifying mashup of genres. Survival horror, resource management, roguelike turn-based combat, but blended expertly together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. While it’s true that Red Hook Studios have released Darkest Dungeon 2, it’s really more of the same and it isn’t on sale currently, whereas the deep discount on the original makes it irresistible.

Sale price: $3.74

Inscryption – 50% off

If you love to be confused, delighted, surprised, and bemused, Inscryption is the game for you. The core mechanics of a dude-basher card game are tightly balanced and fun, but what really makes the game come to life is everything around that. Discover the secrets of the world; then discover the secrets of the secrets. And get ready to keep digging, because the depths in this game are staggering. I’ll say no more because the less you know going in, the better.

Sale price: $9.99

Crypt of the Necrodancer – 80% off

Although it’s nearly a decade old now, Crypt of the Necrodancer is a game that has hardly been approached by the competition (Hi-fi Rush, while exceptional, is doing something different with its rhythm mechanics). The sheer variety of characters, weapons, levels, and modes makes it a game with an incredible degree of replayability. Importantly for a rhythm game, the soundtrack absolutely slaps. Getting this game for less than three dollars feels like stealing.

Sale price: $2.99