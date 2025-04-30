Thailand raids illegal gambling bar for migrant workers, finding illicit items

Authorities in Thailand reportedly uncovered narcotics and ammunition during a raid on an illegal entertainment venue that was operating solely for Myanmar nationals.

According to Khaosod English, the place is called “Happy Bar” and is located in the Mueang district of Samut Sakhon province. The raid happened on Monday evening (Apr. 28) and was led by Samut Sakhon Governor Narit Niramayawong.

He was joined by more than 200 personnel, including officials from the Ministry of Labor, police, military, and other related agencies.

The report says a Myanmar national had rented a warehouse in the area and turned it into an entertainment venue. Inside, there was a bar, pool tables, and karaoke rooms.

The place charged 250 baht ($7.50) per hour and catered exclusively to Myanmar nationals.

Customers were reportedly offered a free hour when booking two hours, and drugs were said to be available in the VIP rooms.

During the inspection, authorities found methamphetamine tablets hidden in sofas and other parts of the building, along with live ammunition. Investigators also uncovered military-grade weapons and additional ammunition.

Around 150 Myanmar nationals were living at the site. Drug use and some gambling activities were reportedly allowed inside the venue. One suspect admitted to owning the large amount of meth tablets.

Governor Narit said the operation was launched based on a tip that a Burmese man was running an illegal entertainment facility inside the warehouse.

In Thailand, drug and weapons offenses carry serious consequences and running an illegal entertainment venue can lead to heavy fines and the business being shut down.

If a venue allows customers to bring in firearms, the operator could face up to five years in prison and fines ranging from 20,000 ($599) to 100,000 baht ($2,994).

However, the Thai government has been attempting to push a controversial casino-entertainment complex bill, which has become a potential flashpoint within the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

