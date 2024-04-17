Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says

Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says

Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says. An image of Pavel Durov, against a blue background with geometric shapes, including circles and a stylized paper plane which is a recognizable symbol of the messaging app Telegram. The individual appears to be in mid-speech, possibly during an interview or announcement, as indicated by the earpiece and microphone. The image's accompanying text suggests that this person is discussing the significant growth of the messaging platform, predicting that Telegram will reach a billion users within a year.
"Telegram is spreading like a forest fire," Pavel Durov says
TL:DR

  • Telegram CEO predicts one billion users within a year.
  • Telegram emphasizes encryption and neutrality.
  • Challenges from competitors and governments.

Telegram messaging app is set to cross one billion active monthly users within a year, its founder Pavel Durov has said.

“We’ll probably cross one billion monthly active users within a year now,” Telegram’s CEO told U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson in a video interview posted on Carlson’s account on the X social media platform.

The well-known social media platform, based in Dubai, was established by the Russian-born billionaire. He left Russia in 2014 after declining to close opposition groups on his VK social media platform, which he subsequently sold.

Telegram was designed to compete with WhatsApp’s dominance. Unlike WhatsApp, it allows users to access their accounts from multiple devices. It positions itself as the anti-Facebook, focusing on stronger encryption and less restrictive regulations. Its developers assert that its multi-data center infrastructure and robust encryption protocols make it more secure than its rival owned by Meta.

Durov, who is estimated to have a fortune of $15.5 billion, said, “Telegram is spreading like a forest fire.” Telegram, notably popular in the republics of the former Soviet Union, ranks among the top social media platforms, following Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat.

The former VK owner stated that Telegram is the opposite of the Russian government and that competitors had made claims to “discredit” the company. He added that two and a half million users have been signing up for the platform daily.

“We’re sort of a threat so I’m not surprised there’s this perception because our competitors spend tens of billions on marketing and they’re known for using PR firms to also engage in campaigns like that,” Durov alleged.

The battle for information

Durov mentioned that he received excessive attention from U.S. security agencies. He noted that one such agency attempted to recruit one of his engineers to create a backdoor into the platform.

Regarding freedom of speech, he stated that the most significant challenges came not from governments, but from major competitors like Apple and Google. “Those two platforms, they could basically censor everything you can read, access on your smartphone,” Durov explained, adding that they had warned Telegram about removal from their stores unless it complied with their guidelines.

He chose the United Arab Emirates as his base because it is a “neutral country” that aims to maintain friendly relations with all and is not aligned with any superpowers, making it an ideal location for a “neutral platform.”

Durov also mentioned that Telegram is used by both opposition campaigners and governments but remains impartial. “The competition of different ideas can result in progress and a better world for everyone,” he said.

Featured image: Canva / TechCrunch

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says. An image of Pavel Durov, against a blue background with geometric shapes, including circles and a stylized paper plane which is a recognizable symbol of the messaging app Telegram. The individual appears to be in mid-speech, possibly during an interview or announcement, as indicated by the earpiece and microphone. The image's accompanying text suggests that this person is discussing the significant growth of the messaging platform, predicting that Telegram will reach a billion users within a year.
Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says
Suswati Basu
An Apple logo with red alert symbols around it to symbolize a spyware attack. Dramatic in tone
Apple issues mercenary spyware threat alert
Sam Shedden
A product image of the Apple Vision Pro, which resembles a large pair of black goggles.
Apple Vision Pro app developers are blocked from certain data, but users should be grateful
Rachael Davies
Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt. An image showcasing Spotify's AI playlist creation process on a smartphone. The first screen invites users to type what they want to hear, with a sample prompt provided. The second screen displays the AI working on the request, and the third screen presents a finished playlist titled "Main Character Vibes" ready to be created. The vibrant background gradients and clear instructions emphasize the app's ease of use and personalization features.
Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt
Suswati Basu
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure. An illustration of a hand holding an iPhone, with the screen showing the App Store icon. On the backdrop, there is a highlighted app icon for 'Retro Arcade Classics', a game emulator, surrounded by other app icons.
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Hackers 'steal Ready or Not developer's source code'. A hooded figure in green digital camouflage, symbolizing a hacker, holds a rifle against a backdrop of binary code.
Gaming

Hackers 'steal Ready or Not developer's source code'
Suswati Basu7 seconds

Hackers have stolen millions of files from the studio that developed the controversial hit Steam shooter, Ready or Not, according to reports. The stolen data includes the game's source code...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.