Take part in the “biggest Mario Party yet” with Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mario Party games bring out the best (and worst) in your family and friends, as you get together to throw down in some minigames to battle it out for those all-important stars.

While the Nintendo Switch has already received a couple of Mario Party titles already, a new one is on the horizon, and is the “biggest Mario Party yet”.

The aptly named Super Mario Party Jamboree brings new boards, minigames, and perhaps the best introduction to the series yet – 20 player online matches.

Taking an initial look at the fresh new boards to play on, there are five available on launch – Rainbow Galleria, Roll ‘em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon, Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party, and King Bowser’s Keep. Each has unique attributes, adding a little spice to your games, and keeping things fresh time and time again.

Two boards from previous Mario Party titles also make the cut – Mario’s Rainbow Castle (Mario Party 1) and Western Land (Mario Party 2), adding a little nostalgia to the roster.

Over 110 minigames, both new and old, will be available too, making every round varied and interesting, as well as keeping you on your toes every dice roll.

The pièce de résistance though is the 20 player online mode Koopathon. This allows you to compete against 19 other Mario Party fanatics for a coveted first place finish, giving you bragging rights over players worldwide.

You will, of course, need a Switch Online membership to take part of the Koopathon but this is expected since it is a necessity for most other online Switch titles.

Super Mario Jamboree will be available October 17, 2024, potentially making it the perfect Holiday gift for a loved one.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi Brothership, and Metroid Prime 4 were the three other big reveals of the latest Nintendo Direct, making the show one of the more packed in recent times.