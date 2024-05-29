Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home T-Mobile signs $4.4bn deal for UScellular wireless operations

T-Mobile signs $4.4bn deal for UScellular wireless operations

T-Mobile logo on the side of a building
TL:DR

  • T-Mobile will buy nearly all of UScellular's operations, including customers and 30% of its spectrum, for $4.4 billion.
  • The deal includes cash and up to $2 billion in debt, expected to close by mid-2025 pending approvals.
  • T-Mobile plans to expand 5G to millions of UScellular's rural customers and lease space on 2,100 additional towers.

T-Mobile will buy almost all of the regional carrier UScellular’s wireless operations, including customers, stores, and 30% of its spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

The purchase will be paid for by a combination of cash and up to $2 billion of debt to be assumed through an exchange offer to be made to some of UScellular’s debtholders, the telecom giant said on Tuesday (May 28).

If all the closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals are met, the transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

UScellular offers wireless service to more than four million people across 21 states, including Oregon and North Carolina with a focus on rural areas.

After the wireless operations have been acquired, there are plans to expand the 5G network to millions of the mobile network operator’s existing customers, including those in underserved rural areas.

While T-Mobile will own 30% of UScellular, the company will retain 70% of its spectrum assets as well as its towers. Rather than buying, T-Mobile will enter into a long-term arrangement to lease space on at least 2,100 additional towers being retained.

When speaking about the deal, the CEO of US Cellular, Laurent Therivel, said: “T-Mobile’s purchase and integration of US Cellular’s wireless operations will provide best-in-class connectivity to rural Americans through enhanced nationwide coverage and service offerings at more compelling price points.

“The transaction provides our customers access to better coverage and speeds, as well as unlimited texting in more than 215 countries, content offers, device upgrades and other T-Mobile benefits.

T-Mobile vs Verizon

The news comes just four years after the cellphone carrier bought its rival Spring after a long two-year battle. The takeover was completed in 2020 and marked the end for Sprint as a company and a brand.

T-Mobile has long been competing with rivals but has always been just a step behind the industry leader Verizon. This major deal will shake things up in the industry, especially as Verizon was once said to be working on a deal with US Cellular too.

Featured Image: Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

T-Mobile logo on the side of a building
T-Mobile signs $4.4bn deal for UScellular wireless operations
Sophie Atkinson
promotional image of a tesla model x driving along a highway against a scenic mountain backdrop
Tesla cars end support for PC video gaming
Owen Good
Android 15 beta 2 rollout, release date, and new features to expect. Image showcasing a futuristic smartphone with the new features of Android 15 displayed on its screen.
Android 15: beta 2 rollout, release date, and new features to expect
Suswati Basu
Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence - what we know so far about the mobile game. A screenshot from the mobile game "Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence" showing a player-controlled character in combat position on a snowy street in a digitally recreated Times Square, New York. The screen displays various game interface elements like health status, ammunition count, and tactical options, emphasizing action-packed gameplay in a post-apocalyptic urban setting.
Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence – what we know so far about the mobile game
Suswati Basu
iPhone on a black background with a red "X"
Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from China’s app store
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

HubSpot offices with logo int the forefront
Big Tech

HubSpot stock price surges after talks of Google deal
Sophie Atkinson8 seconds

As rumors of a potential HubSpot deal with Google continue, the company's stock price jumped by 8% in one day. The spike came jumped by 8% on Tuesday (May 28)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.