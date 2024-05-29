T-Mobile signs $4.4bn deal for UScellular wireless operations

T-Mobile will buy almost all of the regional carrier UScellular’s wireless operations, including customers, stores, and 30% of its spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

The purchase will be paid for by a combination of cash and up to $2 billion of debt to be assumed through an exchange offer to be made to some of UScellular’s debtholders, the telecom giant said on Tuesday (May 28).

If all the closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals are met, the transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

UScellular offers wireless service to more than four million people across 21 states, including Oregon and North Carolina with a focus on rural areas.

After the wireless operations have been acquired, there are plans to expand the 5G network to millions of the mobile network operator’s existing customers, including those in underserved rural areas.

While T-Mobile will own 30% of UScellular, the company will retain 70% of its spectrum assets as well as its towers. Rather than buying, T-Mobile will enter into a long-term arrangement to lease space on at least 2,100 additional towers being retained.

When speaking about the deal, the CEO of US Cellular, Laurent Therivel, said: “T-Mobile’s purchase and integration of US Cellular’s wireless operations will provide best-in-class connectivity to rural Americans through enhanced nationwide coverage and service offerings at more compelling price points.

“The transaction provides our customers access to better coverage and speeds, as well as unlimited texting in more than 215 countries, content offers, device upgrades and other T-Mobile benefits.”

T-Mobile vs Verizon

The news comes just four years after the cellphone carrier bought its rival Spring after a long two-year battle. The takeover was completed in 2020 and marked the end for Sprint as a company and a brand.

T-Mobile has long been competing with rivals but has always been just a step behind the industry leader Verizon. This major deal will shake things up in the industry, especially as Verizon was once said to be working on a deal with US Cellular too.

