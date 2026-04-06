Home Suspected Illegal Gambling Operation Shut Down in San Antonio

Suspected Illegal Gambling Operation Shut Down in San Antonio

Handcuffs and cash on a table.

Bexar County deputies say they’ve dismantled what they believe was an illegal gambling operation on San Antonio’s North Side, arresting three people and detaining eight others during a coordinated raid.

The operation took place on Tuesday at a location in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators had been watching the site for some time before obtaining a warrant and moving in.

Dozens of machines seized during raid

When deputies entered the building, they say they found a substantial gambling setup, seizing about 50 machines.

That volume matters. In past cases, law enforcement has used the number of devices to distinguish between small, informal operations and larger-scale illegal game rooms that may generate significant revenue.

Officials described the machines as the type commonly seen in so-called “eight-liner” operations, which have long existed in a legal gray area in Texas but are often ruled illegal when they function as games of chance rather than skill.

Authorities have not yet said whether cash was seized or how much money the operation may have generated.

Three arrested, facing multiple charges

Three people were arrested at the scene:

  • Alissa Nadyne Arenas, 23
  • Kambry Renee Ybarra, 27
  • Anthony Vera

Investigators say they now face multiple charges, including:

  • Gambling promotion
  • Possession of gambling devices or equipment
  • Engaging in organized crime

The organized crime charge indicates that authorities believe the case reflects a coordinated effort rather than an isolated activity.

In addition to the arrests, eight other individuals were detained at the scene. However, they were not taken into custody. Instead, deputies issued citations before releasing them.

Organized crime unit led the investigation

The case was led by the sheriff’s office Organized Crime Division, working alongside the Street Crimes Unit. Together, they executed the search warrant and secured evidence from the scene.

Officials have not yet said how long the operation had been running or whether any cash was recovered.

Part of a broader nationwide crackdown

The San Antonio raid reflects a broader enforcement trend. Illegal game rooms have drawn increased attention in recent years, particularly in Texas, where local jurisdictions have taken different approaches to regulation and enforcement.

  • In North Carolina’s Johnston County, a recent raid uncovered gambling machines along with drugs and large amounts of cash.
  • In Florida, Sarasota authorities arrested two people connected to another illegal gambling operation.

These cases are often cited by law enforcement as examples of how unregulated gambling operations can intersect with money laundering, drug activity, or organized crime.

Lawmakers push for stronger enforcement tools

At the same time, some states are looking to strengthen enforcement through legislation.

In Louisiana, for example, a proposed bill would expand racketeering laws, potentially giving prosecutors broader authority to pursue organized gambling cases and seize assets tied to them.

While Texas already has laws addressing gambling and organized crime, enforcement often depends on local priorities and available resources.

Investigation still ongoing

Officials say the investigation in San Antonio is still active, leaving open the possibility of additional arrests or charges.

Cases like this can take months to fully develop, especially if investigators pursue financial records or connections to other operations.

For now, the three people arrested face the most serious allegations, while those cited may deal with lesser consequences. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in the region continue to target suspected illegal game rooms as part of an ongoing effort to curb underground gambling activity.

Featured image: Bermix Studio/Unsplash

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Paul McNally
Managing Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

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