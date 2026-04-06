Bexar County deputies say they’ve dismantled what they believe was an illegal gambling operation on San Antonio’s North Side, arresting three people and detaining eight others during a coordinated raid.

The operation took place on Tuesday at a location in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators had been watching the site for some time before obtaining a warrant and moving in.

Dozens of machines seized during raid

When deputies entered the building, they say they found a substantial gambling setup, seizing about 50 machines.

That volume matters. In past cases, law enforcement has used the number of devices to distinguish between small, informal operations and larger-scale illegal game rooms that may generate significant revenue.

Officials described the machines as the type commonly seen in so-called “eight-liner” operations, which have long existed in a legal gray area in Texas but are often ruled illegal when they function as games of chance rather than skill.

Authorities have not yet said whether cash was seized or how much money the operation may have generated.

Three arrested, facing multiple charges

Three people were arrested at the scene:

Alissa Nadyne Arenas, 23

Kambry Renee Ybarra, 27

Anthony Vera

Investigators say they now face multiple charges, including:

Gambling promotion

Possession of gambling devices or equipment

Engaging in organized crime

The organized crime charge indicates that authorities believe the case reflects a coordinated effort rather than an isolated activity.

In addition to the arrests, eight other individuals were detained at the scene. However, they were not taken into custody. Instead, deputies issued citations before releasing them.

Organized crime unit led the investigation

The case was led by the sheriff’s office Organized Crime Division, working alongside the Street Crimes Unit. Together, they executed the search warrant and secured evidence from the scene.

Officials have not yet said how long the operation had been running or whether any cash was recovered.

Part of a broader nationwide crackdown

The San Antonio raid reflects a broader enforcement trend. Illegal game rooms have drawn increased attention in recent years, particularly in Texas, where local jurisdictions have taken different approaches to regulation and enforcement.

In North Carolina’s Johnston County, a recent raid uncovered gambling machines along with drugs and large amounts of cash.

In Florida, Sarasota authorities arrested two people connected to another illegal gambling operation.

These cases are often cited by law enforcement as examples of how unregulated gambling operations can intersect with money laundering, drug activity, or organized crime.

At the same time, some states are looking to strengthen enforcement through legislation.

In Louisiana, for example, a proposed bill would expand racketeering laws, potentially giving prosecutors broader authority to pursue organized gambling cases and seize assets tied to them.

While Texas already has laws addressing gambling and organized crime, enforcement often depends on local priorities and available resources.

Investigation still ongoing

Officials say the investigation in San Antonio is still active, leaving open the possibility of additional arrests or charges.

Cases like this can take months to fully develop, especially if investigators pursue financial records or connections to other operations.

For now, the three people arrested face the most serious allegations, while those cited may deal with lesser consequences. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in the region continue to target suspected illegal game rooms as part of an ongoing effort to curb underground gambling activity.

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