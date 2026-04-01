Home Two arrested after Sarasota illegal gambling operation uncovered by local investigators

Two arrested after Sarasota illegal gambling operation uncovered by local investigators

Two arrested after Sarasota illegal gambling operation uncovered by local investigators. Sarasota County mugshots of two suspects arrested in illegal gambling operation crackdown, showing man and woman in orange jail uniforms facing charges

Authorities in Sarasota County say they’ve dismantled an illegal gambling setup and taken two people into custody after spending months building the case.

Investigators focused on a business operating as Spin 24/7 along South Beneva Road. Deputies arrested Mohamed Belyaqout, 52, at the storefront on March 26. The next day, they tracked down a second suspect, Mabielka C. Cumbrera, 45, and arrested her at a Sarasota residence.

Both are now facing charges tied to running what deputies describe as an unlawful gambling house, along with possession of slot machines. Jail records show they were booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility shortly after their arrests.

Detectives say this case is part of a push targeting illegal gaming operations across the county. Several units inside the sheriff’s office teamed up with the Florida Gaming Control Commission to investigate not just this location, but a wider network of suspected activity.

When deputies carried out a search warrant at Spin 24/7, they removed 66 slot-style machines and collected cash from inside the business. Officials noted the operators had already been put on notice. A cease-and-desist letter had been issued in April 2025, more than a year before authorities moved in.

So far, investigators haven’t shared how long the business had been running or how much money was seized. They’ve also stayed quiet about any additional sites that may still be under scrutiny.

Sarasota crackdown on illegal gambling operations

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said the arrests are one example of a continuing effort to shut down unauthorized gambling spots in the region.

“We will continue our partnership with FGCC holding these illegal gambling establishments accountable and shutting them down,” Hoffman said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office says its Intelligence Unit, Tactical Unit, Special Investigations Section, and Patrol Bureau all contributed to the case, alongside state regulators.

Recent enforcement actions across Florida have led to the seizure of hundreds of illegal machines, including more than 600 devices taken in a separate multi-agency operation. In Central Florida, investigators have also targeted businesses accused of disguising gambling machines as legitimate arcade-style entertainment, often uncovering large amounts of cash during raids.

Authorities say these operations tend to move or reopen under different names, which makes long-term enforcement a challenge.

For now, officials say the investigation in Sarasota County is still active, and more arrests haven’t been ruled out. The Spin 24/7 location has been shut down following the search, though it’s unclear what will happen to the property going forward.

Anyone with information about illegal gambling activity in the area is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office as investigators continue their work.

Featured image: Sarasota County Correctional Facility

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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