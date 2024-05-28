Languagesx
Super-cool looking post-apocalyptic survival sandbox City 20 brings Fallout and Walking Dead vibes with intense trailer and demo

Super-cool looking post-apocalyptic survival sandbox City 20 brings Fallout and Walking Dead vibes with intense trailer and demo

Artwork from City 20

There are a lot of survival games out there, so many that new ones can slip under the radar, but City 20 feels like it may be landing at just the right time. It’s not Fallout in any way but the demo releases ahead of a full release later this year while the world obsesses on the dystopian, post-apocalyptic scenario of Bethesda’s game, and also, let’s face it, we could do to get some practice in before it happens for real.

A new trailer, that gets pretty intense if you watch it to the end gives off serious survival vibes and reminds us a bit of some of the social aspects of The Walking Dead and how survival works in that universe – ie, it’s not just the zombies that are the problem when society breaks down, it’s the unhinged people you encounter that are more dangerous.

There are also aspects of This War of Mine (one of my favorite games ever) alluded to in the trailer, and we will be able to see how much of those types of games have influenced developers Untold Games when the demo drops on Steam on 30th May ahead of the game’s participation in Steam Next Fest next month.

What is City 20?

City 20 is a deep and ambitious dystopian life sim set to launch in PC Early Access later this year. It uses a complex interplay of mathematical models to portray life within a post-apocalyptic sealed-off settlement. Players will embark upon a highly dynamic quest for survival as they navigate harsh environmental conditions, make difficult societal decisions, and encounter organized factions.

Each choice the player makes will have a cascading effect on the world thanks to the deep interconnectedness of the game’s realistically programmed social and natural environments – meaning no two players will ever have the same experience.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

