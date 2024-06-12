How long is Star Wars Outlaws? Ubisoft’s creative director set a goal and Massive stuck to it.

Star Wars Outlaws’ game length is 25 to 30 hours for those making a hard run through its main path, and about double that for others with time to stretch their legs, the open-world adventure’s director told Video Games Chronicle.

It answers an important question as Outlaws is billed as an open-world adventure, which indicates more to see, explore, and do than just a mission-after-mission question. “Very early on we decided this is going to be a 25, 30 hours ‘golden path’ adventure,” creative director Julian Gerighty said. Those with more time should find “50, 60 hours for completionists.”

Gerighty, a longtime Ubisoft creative executive who launched the racing series The Crew, and the Tom Clancy’s The Division series, has worked at Ubisoft-owned Massive Entertainment since 2017. He called Star Wars Outlaws’ planned game length something that “allows us to focus, maybe with a smaller team, on executing something that is manageable.”

Sixty hours is still good value for a $70 game, to be fair, and consistent with other open-world adventures launching from triple-A publishers and studios. Gerighty told Video Games Chronicle that he established the game length early on in the design of Star Wars Outlaws, which was first announced in early 2021, calling it “exciting, ambitious, and achievable.”

Did Ubisoft cut anything from Star Wars Outlaws?

However, some sequences developers conceived had to be abandoned because they presented too much work if Massive was going to stay on task and hit its launch window, which is now set for Aug. 30.

Sequences in which protagonist Kay Vess swims had been sketched out, but scrapped, for example. That said, Massive Developers made sure to put in side-quest style games in which the player can play Sabacc, the in-world card game that has been central to the lore of Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, and other scoundrels hustling their trade at the edges of the Empire’s iron grip for the past 45 years.

Star Wars Outlaws arrives to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, on Aug. 30.