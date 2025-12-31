Two key players at Star Entertainment, the CFO and COO, have resigned with one having already left and the other to no longer be involved from the end of January 2026. The move was announced a month after gaming giant Bally’s Corporation took over the struggling business at the end of November.

The announcement came this week, with it stating that Frank Krile, the Group Chief Financial Officer, has resigned and left The Star effective on Monday (December 29, 2025).

The Group Chief Operating Officer, Jeannie Mok, has also resigned and will be leaving at the end of next month. She has been working with the company since 11 June 2024, with her role involving leading the remediation efforts and bringing together several group functions to provide coordinated and consistent support to the business.

The process to find a new Group Chief Financial Officer will now begin, with an update to be provided in due course.

Speaking about the departures, CEO Bruce Mathieson Jnr said: “I would like to thank Frank and Jeannie for their significant contribution to the business and particularly their assistance in progressing our remediation plan. I wish them both well in their future endeavours”.

Star Entertainment CEO confirmed in announcement alongside resignations

This comes at the same time the company’s Board has confirmed the appointment of Bruce Mathieson Jnr as its Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The material terms of the agreement have been published too, with the appointment subject to receiving necessary outstanding regulatory and ministerial approvals in New South Wales and Queensland.

The appointment is on an ongoing basis, with the total employment cost listed as $800,000 per year. The short-term incentive listed is 60% of his Total Employment Cost at target, with a maximum opportunity of 150% of target, with the incentive pro-rated for FY26.

“Performance hurdles applicable to the plan will align to those applicable to the rest of the Executive KMP, as determined by the Board at the beginning of the performance period. This information will be disclosed in the FY26 Remuneration Report,” the company states in its announcement.

Featured Image: Credit to The Star Entertainment Group