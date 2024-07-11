Spotify adds ‘comments’ feature as it makes steps to becoming a social network

Spotify is expanding and going beyond the limits of music as it adds more engagement opportunities for creators and listeners.

On Tuesday (July 9) the streaming service announced the arrival of comments and dubbed it as a “brand-new way for podcast creators to interact with their fans.”

This means listeners can directly comment on the podcast episodes that they’re listening to. At the same time, the company has launched a new app called ‘Spotify for Podcasters’ which aims to make it easier for content creators to manage their shows.

This feature expands on the Q&A and polls functionality which was introduced in 2021, with the team saying comments have been “a long-requested feature from both podcasters and Spotify listeners.”

The design of the comments section looks similar to YouTube and TikTok and acts in the same way.

Although, after writing out the message, listeners will see a pop up saying: “Comment will be published. Anytime you like a comment, the original comment and your like will be published on Spotify.”

Creator of the podcast ‘How to Take Over the World,’ Ben Wilson, explains why comments add a new layer to his shows: “As a podcast focused on the lessons we can learn from history’s greatest leaders, I’m always curious about which takeaways resonate most with my audience.

“Comments on Spotify provide me that invaluable feedback, which makes creating my podcast that much more rewarding and allows me to build a stronger connection with my listeners.”

What is the new Spotify podcasting app?

On the other side, the podcasting app will provide greater visibility into insights and statistics, so creators can track their growth in real time.

“We’ve kept our promise to manage and update your show on the go, but we rebuilt the Spotify for Podcasters mobile app to work for all podcasters, regardless of where their show is hosted,” the team wrote in the press release.

There will also be notifications for when the feedback arrives if the show makes it onto a Spotify chart, or when it hits a new milestone. The ability to manage comments left by fans will be possible too.

Featured Image: Via Spotify Press Release