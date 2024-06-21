Sony is terminating Rewards Program by end of 2024

The Sony Rewards Program is officially being terminated at the end of the year, with all points expiring along with it leaving members with no choice but to spend what they’ve accrued.

Having launched in 2017, the program was created to allow users to gain points through Sony or PlayStation credit cards. When enough points have been collected, they are then redeemable against items from the Sony brand, including PlayStation video games.

Now though, the company has introduced the cancellation of the program through an update to its Terms and Conditions page.

The Sony Rewards program will end on December 31, 2024. For more information visit our FAQs: https://t.co/nIX3eX3Zm0 pic.twitter.com/fFBts4ZGRw — Sony Rewards (@SonyRewards) June 20, 2024

“The Sony Rewards program will end on December 31, 2024, which is the last day to redeem points in the Sony Rewards catalog and access your account. The Sony Rewards website and mobile application (“mobile app”) will no longer be available after that date,” the company writes.

This program shouldn’t be confused with the PlayStation Stars program which focuses on digital collectibles as this will be unaffected and remain separate from the rewards scheme.

This change could leave current credit cardholders wondering about the benefits going forward, but they will have the option to earn points by making purchases with either the Sony or PlayStation Visa credit card. They’ve been told that further information will be provided in due course about how the changes will affect them.

Reactions are bleak to the termination of the Sony Rewards Program

After taking to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to share the news, Sony has received a generally negative response to the announcement.

One user said: “Lol guess I’ll be canceling this card/never using it again after this year.”

Been using Rewards since 2013

Good things don't last forever pic.twitter.com/XmO7sh760a — Evidins (@Evidins_Gaming) June 20, 2024

Others share the same sentiment as they brand the credit cards pointless, with ‘no reason’ to use them going forward.

“Wow, that’s really messed up, I hate to see it end! Been had the card since they first advertised it on PS3! I hate I’m forced to spend all my points and usually all the good games they have on the site are sold out & never restocked!” said one X user.

