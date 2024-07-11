Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Someone put Doom inside Fortnite – because why not?

Someone put Doom inside Fortnite – because why not?

doom guy in fortnite
TL:DR

  • Doom is now playable within Fortnite, thanks to software developer Jackson Clayton's efforts.
  • Clayton used the Ultimate Doom Builder and Unreal Editor for Fortnite to integrate Doom's E1M1 level into Fortnite.
  • Clayton aimed to trick his friends, leading to a viral post on social media showcasing this creative project.

At this stage, hearing the words “someone got Doom running on…” should hold no power over us. Id software’s 1993 classic can run on basically anything with a screen. But we still collectively lose our minds when someone comes up with a novel method to deliver the Doom Marine to us.

This week, Jackson Clayton, a software developer, managed to get Doom running inside Fortnite. A game within a game.

The way Doom has been incorporated into Fortnite is clever. It looks like the player character is in the iconic opening level in Doom, E1M1, until they hop out a window and start building Fortnite structures – no word on if they can stop the onslaught of hell.

How did someone get Doom inside Fortnite?

Clayton talked about his ingenious methods with Kotaku. He started by opening E1M1 in the Ultimate Doom Builder level editor and exporting the entire level as a 3D model.

He then used the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, an Unreal Engine app that allows users to design, develop, and publish content into Fortnite, to bring the iconic first level of Doom into the modern battle royale game.

A lot of the work was in getting the look just right after importing the model: “It was mostly removing Unreal’s fancy effects to make everything unlit and unfiltered,” said Clayton. “I used Unreal’s material system to give the Doom Marine [sprite its] choppy spinning effect, and a PostProcess material to pixellate the screen and show the gun.”

Because Doom’s code was made open source by id Software in 1997, many of the ‘Doom on a blank’ stories involve getting the 31-year-old software running on whatever outlandish device the dev wants. However, Clayton states that UEFN is “too high-level” to simply run Doom in, leading to the creative result he shared on X.

As for what inspired him, Clayton had an age-old motivation: fooling his friends. “I wanted to put together a video to trick my friends, so I ported the map and created the post-process materials, and they really liked it,” he said. They then encouraged him to post it on X, where it quickly went viral. There’s nothing gaming social media likes more than a new and novel ‘you’ll never guess what they got Doom running on this time’ story.

People are still working on restoring decades-old Doom abandonware and new high-octane Doom action continues apace, with a new (medieval-themed) game in the franchise expected as soon as next year.

Featured image credit: Epic Games/id Software

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

A captivating, cinematic shot of a child immersed in a virtual reality experience, with a sleek VR headset resting comfortably on their head. The child's body is out of view, and the focus is solely on their hands holding the VR controllers. The controllers have glowing buttons and are surrounded by a futuristic, holographic interface. The background reveals a fantastical, otherworldly landscape with floating islands and a vibrant, colorful sky., cinematic.
Kids can soon chat in Meta VR, but parents approval is needed
Sophie Atkinson
doom guy in fortnite
Someone put Doom inside Fortnite – because why not?
Ali Rees
An image of the inside of the Elden Ring book
There’s gaming merch, and then there is this Elden Ring book that costs over $1000
Paul McNally
Key art from xbox game pass
How to avoid the Xbox Game Pass price increase – for a while at least
Paul McNally
once human character creation
Can you delete characters in Once Human?
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kick stream Fousey was swatted while streaming live
Entertainment

Kick Streamer Fousey gets swatted live in middle of parking lot
Sophie Atkinson16 seconds

Content creator Yousef Saleh Erakat, who goes by Fousey, found himself in a scary situation this week (July 9) as he suddenly became surrounded by police while livestreaming in a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.