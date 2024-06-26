Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Snapchat influencers AI clone goes very off script..and scary

Snapchat influencers AI clone goes very off script and gets scary

A futuristic scene featuring a digital twin clone of a popular social media influencer. The clone is an identical replica, wearing the same outfit as the original influencer. The clone stands in a high-tech lab with glowing, holographic screens and advanced machinery. The atmosphere is a mix of curiosity and intrigue, as the clone appears to be a breakthrough in virtual technology
TL:DR

  • Snapchat creator Caryn Marjorie shut down her AI clone project, CarynAI, after fans' behavior became inappropriate.
  • The AI, initially launched in 2023, earned $70,000 in its first week but was misused for sexually explicit conversations.
  • Marjorie sold the rights to BanterAI and later ended the project, feeling she lost control over her digital twin.

A social media content creator who once released an AI clone of herself has spoken out after closing the project due to things not quite going to plan.

In 2023, Snapchat content creator Caryn Marjorie released CarynAI which was a digital twin that fans could chat to for $1 per minute. In the first week alone, her fans spent $70,000 speaking to the creator’s AI persona. It’s a tactic since deployed to great success by other female influencers/streamers like Amouranth.

In a similar fashion to Siri, customers were able to talk to the voice-based chatbot that had the creator’s voice. Even in the lead-up to the bot being published, it was regularly dubbed an ‘AI girlfriend.’

It didn’t last long though as eight months later the project was shut down due to fans becoming increasingly sexually aggressive, with CarynAI playing along.

“A lot of the chat logs I read were so scary that I wouldn’t even want to talk about it in real life,” said Marjorie via The Conversation.

Ahead of the digital twin being released, the influencer uploaded over 2,000 hours worth of her content, voice, and personality to ensure an accurate portrayal in the AI version of her.

When introducing it to the public, Caryn took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how “now millions of people will be able to talk to me at the same exact time.”

How did CarynAI take a turn for the worse?

The chatbot was initially hosted by a company called Forever Voices, with the CarynAI website explaining how users could send text or audio messages which will be responded to using the 24-year-old’s “unique voice, captivating persona, and distinctive behavior.”

But users quickly turned to the digital twin to share their innermost thoughts, along with being sexually aggressive.

Marjorie was horrified when the AI started responding and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with some of the subscribers. At the time, she spoke with Business Insider and said: “The AI was not programmed to do this and has seemed to go rogue.

“My team and I are working around the clock to prevent this from happening again.”

Subscribers of CarynAI had a short break from the platform as the chief executive of Forever Voices was arrested for attempted arson in November of 2023.

It was then that Marjorie sold the rights of usage of her digital twin to BanterAI which is a startup marketing ‘AI phone calls’ with influencers. In early 2024, the content creator ended this version as she felt she was no longer in control over her AI persona.

In April 2024, the young adult shared a teaser for a film about her CarynAI experience which is available to watch on her website.

Character AI generators continue to grow in popularity even outside the influencer space.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

a large office building cutaway with workers looking unhappy. and walking out a large door on the side with 'exit' on it, illustration
Great Resignation 2.0 could be coming as more workers want to switch jobs in next year
Sophie Atkinson
A futuristic scene featuring a digital twin clone of a popular social media influencer. The clone is an identical replica, wearing the same outfit as the original influencer. The clone stands in a high-tech lab with glowing, holographic screens and advanced machinery. The atmosphere is a mix of curiosity and intrigue, as the clone appears to be a breakthrough in virtual technology
Snapchat influencers AI clone goes very off script and gets scary
Sophie Atkinson
Claude by Anthropic logo
ChatGPT rival Claude now allows for teams to work together with ‘Projects’
Sophie Atkinson
ChatGPT desktop on a Mac
ChatGPT for Mac has launched – here’s what you need to know
Sophie Atkinson
ChatGPT-5 release date, price, and what we know so far. Purple OpenAI logo behind illustration of man and machine, and rows of data servers
ChatGPT-5: release date, price, and what we know so far
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Attack on Titan in Minecraft
Gaming

I'm Gonna Destroy Them! Minecraft builder creates stunning Attack on Titan anime build and then shares how he did it
Paul McNally4 mins

It’s not a secret we love a good Minecraft Mega Build here at Readwrite Gaming, and we know you do too. Previous looks at the likes of Kansas City or...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.