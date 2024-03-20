Subscribe
Sky Bet makes change to deposit limits

Sky Bet makes change to deposit limits

TL:DR

  • Flutter adjusts deposit limit policy on Sky Bet, allowing users to retain their limits even after winning and withdrawing funds, facilitating continued betting activity.
  • Sky Bet, part of the Sky Sports franchise and a Flutter-owned brand, is a major UK gambling platform offering extensive sports betting markets and ties to Comcast's NBC and ESPN networks.
  • The gambling industry sees a trend towards sports networks launching their own betting apps, amidst varying state legislation challenges in the U.S.

Gambling operator Flutter is making changes to the way deposit limits work for flagship sports staking platform Sky Bet.

In a change to current deposit limit restrictions, the operator will now allow users to withdraw funds and retain their deposit limits.

Traditionally if a user were to win funds from a stake they would be able to withdraw the entire funds, but would not be able to place additional bets if their deposit limit balance was negative.

For example, if a person placed a basketball parlay at £20 ($25.44), their maximum deposit limit, and the gamble was successful they would be able to take the funds but would be timed out until their deposit limit reset.

Now users can win their bets and back more plays due to the change in policy from the gambling operator. This change in policy effectively resets the deposit limits of lucky punters who go into the green on the sports betting platform.

What is Sky Bet?

Sky Bet is a gambling platform that offers a plethora of markets within a set sport or competition. Users take advantage of the odds on offer to place parlays and bets on their favored sport and the Flutter-owned brand is one of the largest in the United Kingdom.

The company is tied into the wider Sky Sports franchise which offers sports packages to viewers across Britain. The company is a subsidiary of Comcast, the United States communications giant that is readily known to U.S. residents for their household NBC brand.

NBC has its own sports network, broadcast predominantly via Peacock, but it also hosts ESPN’s major channels ESPNU and ESPN3 for users who sign up to the broadcaster’s many subscription packages.

In related news, ESPN has launched a standalone betting app that has seen some restrictions placed on current staff working inside the sports powerhouse. ESPN’s concentrated move to get a homegrown betting application off the ground shows that this is an emerging trend for major sports networks to rival the likes of Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

The major challenge that gambling operators face in the U.S. is the legislation set out by each individual state, which can vary massively in the markets that are legalized. Recently the Super Bowl winning side the Kansas City Chiefs pinned their hopes of a stadium expansion on gambling becoming legal in the state of Missouri, but may face a long wait until November when this could become a palpable reality.

Image: Sky Sports.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

