Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Dips Over 4% – Where's the Next Buying Level?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Dips Over 4% – Where’s the Next Buying Level?

Shiba Inu

Second largest meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.000027 with a substantial 24-hour trading volume of $670 million. While recent developments fuel optimistic Shiba Inu price predictions, technical indicators suggest a contrasting outlook.

Lucie, Shibarium’s marketing lead, has rolled out updates for Shiba Eternity, aiming to enhance gameplay and community engagement.

Following its debut, Shiba Eternity’s blockchain version has evolved, now featuring enriched kibbles, Shiboshis, new cards, and a breeding system.

These improvements pave the way for Shiba Eternity’s shift to a play-to-earn model, promising Treats for SHIB by holding Shiboshis.

  • Key Upgrades: Enhancements to kibbles and Shiboshis, addition of new cards, and a breeding system to elevate the game’s dynamics.
  • Strategic Advancements: The upgrades are part of Shibarium’s plan to transition Shiba Eternity towards a play-to-earn model, offering Treats for SHIB by holding Shiboshis.

Kibbles, introduced as in-game currency, facilitate the purchase of items, with part of the proceeds earmarked for SHIB token buyback and burn, potentially affecting its market value.

Shiba Inu Whale Movements – A $19.26 Million Transaction

In market news, a whale wallet’s acquisition of 692.4 billion Shiba Inu tokens from Crypto.com, worth over $19.26 million, has stirred the community, possibly indicating a bullish trend or an internal transfer.

This transaction, recorded at 3:18 AM (UTC), signifies the most substantial Shiba Inu whale movement this month, involving over $19.26 million worth of tokens. This substantial whale transaction may signal market confidence, potentially influencing a positive shift in Shiba Inu’s price prediction.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu is currently priced at $0.000027, maintaining its #12 CoinMarketCap ranking with a $16.2 billion market cap. Technical analysis highlights a pivot at $0.000028, with resistance at $0.000030 and $0.000031.

Support levels stand at $0.000027 and $0.000026. Market sentiment leans towards the bearish spectrum, but surpassing the pivot could hint at bullish potential.

Shiba Inu Price Chart - Source: Tradingview
Shiba Inu Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Conclusion and Market Outlook:

Currently, Shiba Inu’s market trend is bearish below the $0.000028 level. However, a climb above this pivot point could signal a shift towards bullish momentum.

Shiba Inu’s community can be seen on platforms like Reddit, Discord, Telegram and Twitter, where discussions and support for the meme coin continue to thrive.

Following the Shiba Inu theme, many Dog themed ICOs are also making headlines.

The latest in the niche is Dogeverse, a multi-chain meme coin that adopts the Shiba Inu dog aesthetics.

Dogeverse Presale Soars – Next Big Meme Coin Phenomenon?

Dogeverse is redefining the meme coin market by launching on multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and soon Solana, Base, and Avalanche, offering unparalleled flexibility and investment opportunities.

The Dogeverse presale has already raised over $700,000, rapidly approaching the $870,000 target for its initial price round. Currently priced at $0.00029, the next stage will see an increase to $0.000291.

Dogeverse aims to set the stage for a multi-chain meme coin trend, combining the playful spirit of Doge with advanced blockchain interoperability. While it’s still in the earliest stage of its presale, its novel approach could earn it the attention of whales and the larger crypto exchanges looking to list the next big meme coin.

Arslan Butt
Editor

Arslan Butt graduated from the University of Gujrat with an MBA in Finance and interned at the National Bank of Pakistan, before going on to work as a research analyst at FX Leaders, Harvest Topworth International and NatureForex. With a passion for trading education, Arslan now hosts live webinars, a YouTube channel, and covers daily cryptocurrency market analysis here at ReadWrite. Arslan also has a number of publications in business journals including the IOSR and IRMBR.

