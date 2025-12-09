The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) has criticized the recent ban on sweepstakes in New York and the resulting loss of hundreds of millions in state revenue.

In a sharp rebuttal to Big Apple Governor Kathy Hochul’s signing of Senate Bill 5935 into law, the SGLA had some sharp words for the decision to outlaw the form of gambling.

SGLA doesn’t hold back criticism of Senate Bill 5935

In a recent statement from the SGLA, the group called Governor Hochul’s decision to sign the bill into state law “rushed.”

We reported that before the bill was passed, the SGLA were far from pleased with the proposed ban on social sweepstakes games in New York. SGLA opposed a similar ban through a bill (AB 831) in California, which successfully ended sweepstakes in the state.

If Governor Newsom signs AB 831 into law, online social games with sweepstakes promotions will be banned in the state of California, taking along $1 billion in contributions to the state. Californians must act TODAY. Tell Governor Newsom to VETO AB 831: https://t.co/EIxBJON0hH pic.twitter.com/C15gPFpOrz — Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) (@SGLeadership) October 10, 2025

The SGLA foreshadowed the decision to ban sweepstakes by stating that the financial loss would be around $230 million annually.

Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of SGLA, said at the time before the bill’s passing that “Governor Hochul faces a clear choice: Embrace smart regulation that protects consumers and generates new revenue or ban a thriving, responsible industry and eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits.”

SGLA points to research opposing the bill

The group pointed to research from data analyst firm Eilers & Krejcik that broke down the million dollar losses to New York’s economy.

The SGLA also took a shot at the new legislation, Governor Hochul and pointed to evidence-led factors which they state were ignored before the ban came into force.

The coalition added that “the new law removes popular promotional features without offering meaningful alternatives – hurting consumers, businesses and the state’s innovation economy.”

Duncan stepped into the fray again, pointing the finger at senior decision making individuals, saying, “Governor Hochul had the opportunity to protect consumer choice and New York’s economic interests. Instead, she chose a short-sighted path, closing the door on choice, innovation, and hundreds of millions in economic activity.”

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