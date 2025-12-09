Home SGLA critical of sweepstakes ban and loss of hundreds of millions to New York revenue

SGLA critical of sweepstakes ban and loss of hundreds of millions to New York revenue

A New York city skyline. SGLA critical of sweepstakes ban and loss of hundreds of millions to New York revenue

The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) has criticized the recent ban on sweepstakes in New York and the resulting loss of hundreds of millions in state revenue.

In a sharp rebuttal to Big Apple Governor Kathy Hochul’s signing of Senate Bill 5935 into law, the SGLA had some sharp words for the decision to outlaw the form of gambling.

SGLA doesn’t hold back criticism of Senate Bill 5935

In a recent statement from the SGLA, the group called Governor Hochul’s decision to sign the bill into state law “rushed.”

We reported that before the bill was passed, the SGLA were far from pleased with the proposed ban on social sweepstakes games in New York. SGLA opposed a similar ban through a bill (AB 831) in California, which successfully ended sweepstakes in the state.

The SGLA foreshadowed the decision to ban sweepstakes by stating that the financial loss would be around $230 million annually.

Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of SGLA, said at the time before the bill’s passing that “Governor Hochul faces a clear choice: Embrace smart regulation that protects consumers and generates new revenue or ban a thriving, responsible industry and eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits.”

SGLA points to research opposing the bill

The group pointed to research from data analyst firm Eilers & Krejcik that broke down the million dollar losses to New York’s economy.

The SGLA also took a shot at the new legislation, Governor Hochul and pointed to evidence-led factors which they state were ignored before the ban came into force.

The coalition added that “the new law removes popular promotional features without offering meaningful alternatives – hurting consumers, businesses and the state’s innovation economy.”

Duncan stepped into the fray again, pointing the finger at senior decision making individuals, saying, “Governor Hochul had the opportunity to protect consumer choice and New York’s economic interests. Instead, she chose a short-sighted path, closing the door on choice, innovation, and hundreds of millions in economic activity.”

Featured Image: Adobe Firefly

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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