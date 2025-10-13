Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home SGLA criticizes California Governor Newsom for signing ‘flawed, rushed’ sweepstakes ban

SGLA criticizes California Governor Newsom for signing ‘flawed, rushed’ sweepstakes ban

California Gavin Newsom in front of podium wearing suit. California Governor Newsom criticized by the SGLA for signing sweepstakes ban

The SGLA has criticized Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of AB 831 into law, essentially banning online social games with sweepstakes promotions in California. The state is following in the footsteps of Montana and New Jersey, despite opposition from California tribal nations and other relevant groups.

That includes tribes like Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians, the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria, and Big Lagoon Rancheria. They argue that the legislation will limit economic opportunities available to tribes that don’t have the same backing and resources that the wealthier gaming tribes do.

The SGLA also cited research from Eilers & Krejcik that estimated AB 831 would immediately eliminate $1 billion from California’s annual economy, with the state reportedly losing out on at least $200-$300 million in taxes each year.

“Voters, players who love online social games, California tribes, and online social games operators all made their position clear: they didn’t want a ban on this popular, safe form of entertainment,” said Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of SGLA.

“We hoped that Governor Newsom would see past the anti-competitive efforts of the powerful, well-funded tribes behind this bill and veto AB 831, but he chose the easy, short-sighted path and turned his back on choice, innovation and economic gains.”

Sweepstakes stance of Gavin Newsom criticized

As well as the direct impact on the economy and the tribes, the SGLA went on to argue that the bill itself was “poorly designed”, with “zero industry consultation and was backed by conflicted proponents”. The organization pointed to a nationwide poll with an oversized sample of California voters as proof that the people of the state don’t want the ban.

It cited that 85% of California voters agreed the state should modernize and update laws to regulate and tax online social gaming, which is not in line with the outright ban that has been passed. The SGLA stated that it would continue to promote “sensible regulatory frameworks” in line with voter demands, economic growth, and with a view of protecting consumer rights.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

SGLA urges California Governor Newsom to veto AB 831. California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a podium with a microphone, gesturing with his hand, in front of the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) logo.
SGLA urges California Governor Newsom to veto AB 831
Suswati Basu
Sweepstakes casino defenders SPGA and SGLA to merge
Joel Loynds
Social Gaming Leadership Alliance
SGLA argues California sweepstakes ban shows ‘complete disregard for facts’
Rachael Davies
Arizona Department of Gaming issues .3M sweepstake ban order. Split image of cityscape of Phoenix, Arizona, and image of couple looking up at dream white house.
Arizona Department of Gaming issues $1.3M sweepstake ban order
Suswati Basu
California Senate Chamber. California sweepstakes ban bill heads to Senate vote amid tribal opposition
California sweepstakes ban bill heads to Senate vote amid tribal opposition
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

New York councilman Anand Shah indicted on 18 charges related to illegal gambling
Rachael Davies39 minutes

A councilman for New York's Prospect Park has been indicted on 18 charges related to an illegal gambling ring. Council President Anand Shah has been indicted on 18 charges related...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software