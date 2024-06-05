Languagesx
Season 3 of iRacing brings new tracks, cars, and a new damage model to popular racer

Season 3 of iRacing brings new tracks, cars, and a new damage model to popular racer

A car speeds around a race track in iRacing

The ever-popular online racing sim iRacing has just launched its 2024 Season 3 which brings with it a host of new cars, new tracks, and new features.

Two iconic new cars, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, and the Ford Mustang GT3 make their iRacing debut and go straight into the game’s GT3 lineup. The vehicles also have Stock bodies available to change up their look.

In terms of tracks, we are getting three new ones including Spain’s Circuito de Navarra which is free to all players.

The iconic Sachsenting in Germany and New York’s Oswego Speedway also form part of the season update.

What is iRacing?

iRacing is a hugely popular subscription-based racing simulation that was first launched back in 2008 with the idea of mimicking real-life driving and racing as closely as possible.

iRacing Season 3 highlights

  • Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
  • Ford Mustang GT3
  • Street Stock – Casino
  • Street Stock – Eagle
  • Circuito de Navarra (3 configs) [FREE!]
  • Oswego Speedway (2 configs, Dirt Oval coming soon!)
  • Sachsenring
  • New Track Configuration: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) [NASCAR version]
  • New Damage Model for ALL vehicles in the iRacing stable!
  • Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Extensive Updates
  • NASCAR Trucks Series Trucks Aerodynamic and Chassis Overhaul
  • Stats: Driver Leaderboard
  • Results: Lap Chart & Lap Graph
  • New Racer Onboarding: Sports Car
  • Ten Newly Rain-Ready Vehicles [<Car Class> GT4 Class Cars (Aston Martin Vantage GT4, BMW M4 GT4, McLaren 570S GT4, Mercedes-AMG GT4, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR), Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, Ford Mustang GT3, Global Mazda MX-5 Cup, Ligier JS P320, and Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)]
  • AI Racing for four new cars [Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, Ford Mustang GT3, Street Stock – Casino, and Street Stock – Eagle]
  • AI Racing at seven track configurations [Circuito de Navarra – Speed Circuit, Speed Circuit Medium, & Speed Circuit Short, Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Oval, Oswego Spee

Paul McNally
