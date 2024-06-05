Season 3 of iRacing brings new tracks, cars, and a new damage model to popular racer

The ever-popular online racing sim iRacing has just launched its 2024 Season 3 which brings with it a host of new cars, new tracks, and new features.

Two iconic new cars, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, and the Ford Mustang GT3 make their iRacing debut and go straight into the game’s GT3 lineup. The vehicles also have Stock bodies available to change up their look.

In terms of tracks, we are getting three new ones including Spain’s Circuito de Navarra which is free to all players.

The iconic Sachsenting in Germany and New York’s Oswego Speedway also form part of the season update.

What is iRacing?

iRacing is a hugely popular subscription-based racing simulation that was first launched back in 2008 with the idea of mimicking real-life driving and racing as closely as possible.

iRacing Season 3 highlights