Samsung launches All-In-One Pro PC with 4K screen

Samsung launches All-In-One Pro PC with 4K screen

Building's in the modern side of Milan, including the Samsung building on the left with the logo
TL:DR

  • Samsung launches iMac-like all-in-one desktop in South Korea.
  • New PC features metal frame, ultra-slim design, and Intel Core Ultra processor.
  • Priced at $1,469, available for pre-order, expected release on April 22.

Samsung is ramping up its activity in the PC sector with its All-In-One desktop now launched in the company’s native South Korea.

This product launch comes just a year after Samsung released its first desktop PC in years. Its first foray back into the world of PCs after some time away featured a 24-inch display with built-in speakers that support Dolby Atmos 3D.

Its newest addition has a metal frame, an ultra-slim design (6.5mm), and an Intel Core Ultra processor.

According to publisher Sammobile, an official from Samsung Electronics has said: “Samsung All-in-One Pro is an all-round PC that can be used in a variety of daily life such as studying, work, and hobbies with its sophisticated design and powerful performance.

“It provides a more convenient and free daily life with powerful performance, a differentiated Galaxy ecosystem, and AI functions.”

The PC is priced at 1.99 million (roughly $1,469) and is now available for pre-order, before being readily available from April 22 in South Korea. It’s not yet known if this will be launched worldwide or elsewhere.

Features of Samsung’s All-In-One Pro PC

The metal design runs throughout the products, including the mouse and wireless keyboard which are bundled with the new PC.

Upgrades from the previous Samsung desktop release are apparent throughout, with this computer being bigger and better. It has a 27-inch 4K screen and like the former option is fitted with 3D loudspeakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Intel Core Ultra processor gives a higher CPU and GPU performance than the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip which was used in last year’s variant. It’s expected to come with at least 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage too.

The keyboard has a dedicated Microsoft Copilot AI key with artificial intelligence being weaved in throughout this design.

There’s a built-in webcam and the PC comes with Windows 11 Home and other Galaxy Ecosystem apps and features, including Buds Auto Switch, Multi Control, Quick Share and Second Screen.

This means those with Galaxy phones or tablets can drag and drop files easily between the two, as well as link them up to see and reply to phone notifications on the desktop.

Featured Image: Photo by Babak Habibi on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

