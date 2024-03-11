Subscribe
Samsung considers Sony cameras for Galaxy S25

TL:DR

  • There is speculation Samsung may be switching up its camera in favor of Sony.
  • The news comes as Samsung's own camera division has experienced substantial losses
  • It may affect the camera in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25

With the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S25 being in the works behind closed doors, there are rumors that Samsung may be changing up its camera in favor of Sony.

Currently, Samsung largely uses their own camera sensors in its Galaxy phones but a recent move by Sony is said to be connecting the two together.

The corporation is planning to bring image sensor wafers made in Japan to Korea, where they’ll then be made into individual chips in the post-process. The reason, according to insiders, is so the Japanese conglomerate can expand and strengthen the image sensors that are supplied to Samsung Electronics.

With Samsung being based in South Korea, this move will bring Sony into close proximity with its desired customer.

This comes as Samsung’s System LSI division, which makes the camera sensors under ISOCELL branding, has faced some difficulties. Last year, Business Korea reported sources saying that the Electronics’ foundry division, including the System LSI Division, had an operating loss of KRW 710 billion in the second quarter of the year.

The total losses of the foundry division in the 1H23 of 2023 were said to be close to KRW1 trillion.

Whilst the use of Sony hasn’t yet been formally confirmed, the rumors are continuing to swirl.

On X, the user @Tech_Reve tweeted a leak back in December saying ‘Great news: The S25 and S25+ will no longer use the dreadful GN3 sensor; instead, they will feature Sony’s image sensor. I’m very happy!’

A date for the new Galaxy S25 series hasn’t yet been publicized, but it’s predicted to launch in early 2025.

What is new in the Galaxy S25 series?

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 series having only just been released in January 2024, the electronics corporation hasn’t made any noise about their new phone just yet. But that hasn’t stopped people from guessing or suggesting improvements.

The S24 series was introduced as being the ‘era of mobile AI,’ with people expecting this to continue next year.

Another rumor is the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Qualcomm’s Chief Marketing Officer, Don McGuire, announced that the company will unveil this at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in October 2024.

Featured image: Photo by Zana Latif on Unsplash 

Sophie Atkinson
