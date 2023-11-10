Rockstar confirms new ‘Grand Theft Auto’ coming soon

Rockstar Games, the developer behind the wildly popular Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, announced on Wednesday that it will unveil the latest installment in the series next month.

In a blog post commemorating the company’s 25th anniversary, Rockstar Games said it will debut a trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto game in December. While no firm release date has been set, the company’s parent, Take-Two Interactive, has indicated the game should launch in fiscal 2025.

The new Grand Theft Auto, presumed to be titled GTA VI, will be the first main entry in the series since 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V. That game has become one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time, selling over 170 million copies and grossing over $6 billion.

Details about GTA VI have been sparse, but previous reporting indicates it will be set in a fictional Miami-like city and feature a pair of playable protagonists — a first for the series. It’s expected to lean heavily into online multiplayer components as Grand Theft Auto Online has become a significant source of recurring revenue for Take-Two.

It is anticipated that the year-end launch of Grand Theft by Rockstar will satisfy the fans

The launch announcement ends years of speculation and signals that development is far enough along that Rockstar is ready to start hyping up GTA fans. However, the developer has dealt with leaks and hacks that exposed early footage of the game last year.

In September 2022, an 18-year-old hacker compromised Rockstar’s network and posted over 90 videos showing GTA VI’s open world, gameplay mechanics, and character-switching system. Rockstar acknowledged the “network intrusion” at the time but said it would not hasten the game’s release, intent on delivering a polished experience.

The massive popularity of Grand Theft Auto has made each new entry an industry-wide event. GTA V smashed records with over $800 million in sales in its first 24 hours. And with Microsoft’s impending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, GTA VI may be one of the last mega-budget AAA games not tied to one of the major platform holders.

Rockstar has sought to overhaul its development culture in recent years after reports of extensive crunch and overtime ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch. Studio leadership has acknowledged the need for better work-life balance and more sustainable production schedules. They will need all hands on deck to deliver the most technologically advanced and detailed GTA yet.

Fans have waited with bated breath for each tidbit of info on GTA VI over the past decade. Now, with an official unveiling imminent, the hype cycle will finally kick into high gear. Come next month, the world should get its first real look at the future of the blockbuster Grand Theft Auto franchise.