Home Robinhood launches pro and college football prediction markets on its app

Robinhood launches pro and college football prediction markets on its app

Dark blue gradient background, with an American football on the right-hand side. On the left-hand side is the Robinhood logo in white.

Robinhood has this week (August 19) announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets through the app.

Customers will now be able to trade on the outcomes of the most popular pro and college football games, including all regular season pro matchups, and all college Power 4 schools and independents.

“Football is far and away the most popular sport in America,” said JB Mackenzie, VP & GM of Futures and International at Robinhood.

“Adding pro and college football to our prediction markets hub is a no-brainer for us as we aim to make Robinhood a one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs.”

These new markets have started the process of being rolled out and will be available to all eligible customers in the coming days.

Robinhood new football markets have started roll out process

At the launch, the company is including contracts for the first two weeks of the pro and college seasons. From there, it aims to add weekly matchups as the season progresses. For example, the games in week three will be added after week one concludes.

The company already offers contracts across crypto, economics, financials, sports, culture, and more. According to a press release, the goal is “to enable anyone, anywhere, to trade, invest or hold any financial asset and conduct any financial transactions through Robinhood.”

This new introduction comes just a few weeks after Robinhood reported the second quarter of 2025 results. The total net revenues increased a massive 45% year-over-year to $989 million.

The net income has increased 105% year-over-year to $386 million, with funded customers having increased by 2.3 million, or 10%, year-over-year to 26.5 million.

Robinhood has also recently expanded its Robinhood Legend availability to all customers in the UK and hosted its first-ever product spotlight livestream in June. This led to the announcement of Robinhood Legend charts on mobile. The team will also be preparing for upcoming events, like the HOOD Summit 2025 which will be held in September by Robinhood.

Featured Image: Credit to Robinhood Newsroom

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

High school coach suspended after running prop bets on students
Joel Loynds
Manchester United players in red home kits stand in front of a red and yellow background with the Manchester United logo and Parimatch logo. Text reads: 'United welcomes Parimatch as official betting partner'.
Manchester United confirms betting partner deal with Parimatch
Graeme Hanna
Emboldened Kalshi launches even more sports wagering options
Joel Loynds
Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter / The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the league’s players’ association have indicated they will support further restrictions on prop bets to reduce the risk of athlete manipulation and abuse from bettors.
NBA and Players Association willing to look into limiting player prop bets
Graeme Hanna
Composite image showing a Ladbrokes betting shop on the left and a Gala Bingo hall on the right, separated by a purple gradient.
Online bingo players say glitch fallout spreads beyond Gala
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

High school coach suspended after running prop bets on students
Joel Loynds16 minutes

A soccer coach from Conestoga High School, David Zimmerman, has been suspended after it was found that he was making prop bets on basketball students. The nationally recognized coach didn't...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.