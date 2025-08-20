Robinhood launches pro and college football prediction markets on its app

Robinhood has this week (August 19) announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets through the app.

Customers will now be able to trade on the outcomes of the most popular pro and college football games, including all regular season pro matchups, and all college Power 4 schools and independents.

“Football is far and away the most popular sport in America,” said JB Mackenzie, VP & GM of Futures and International at Robinhood.

“Adding pro and college football to our prediction markets hub is a no-brainer for us as we aim to make Robinhood a one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs.”

These new markets have started the process of being rolled out and will be available to all eligible customers in the coming days.

At the launch, the company is including contracts for the first two weeks of the pro and college seasons. From there, it aims to add weekly matchups as the season progresses. For example, the games in week three will be added after week one concludes.

The company already offers contracts across crypto, economics, financials, sports, culture, and more. According to a press release, the goal is “to enable anyone, anywhere, to trade, invest or hold any financial asset and conduct any financial transactions through Robinhood.”

This new introduction comes just a few weeks after Robinhood reported the second quarter of 2025 results. The total net revenues increased a massive 45% year-over-year to $989 million.

The net income has increased 105% year-over-year to $386 million, with funded customers having increased by 2.3 million, or 10%, year-over-year to 26.5 million.

Robinhood has also recently expanded its Robinhood Legend availability to all customers in the UK and hosted its first-ever product spotlight livestream in June. This led to the announcement of Robinhood Legend charts on mobile. The team will also be preparing for upcoming events, like the HOOD Summit 2025 which will be held in September by Robinhood.

Featured Image: Credit to Robinhood Newsroom