Real Estate Investing Goes Green With Source Agriculture’s Farmland Investment

Michael Burry, known for predicting and profiting from the 2008 crash, is a huge proponent of

farmland investing. Seeing it as one of the best-performing asset classes of the future, he’s allocated a significant portion of his wealth to it along with other billionaires such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Michael Burry clearly states that the best way to invest in water is to invest in farmland. It is easy to grow food in water-rich areas and transport them to areas that are water deficient.

Now, Source Agriculture is opening up an opportunity to investors of all income brackets. Source recently started the process of becoming qualified for a capital raise of up to $75 million, Source Agriculture is transforming real estate investing by securing high-yield farmland and prioritizing sustainable farming. Source is revolutionizing farming investment by striving to include carbon sequestration to sell carbon credits from converting farmers to use sustainable farming practices. In addition to carbon credits, Source Ag will be aiming to install wind and solar farms on its properties.

Join us in exploring how farmland is not just an asset but a necessity and how Source Agriculture is at the epicenter of this investment revolution.

Investing and Farmland: A Primer

Source Farm Real Estate Investment opportunity offers a way for investors to gain exposure to real estate income without the large capital required to own farms. Fractionalized ownership through shares are the most cost effective way to own a piece of rich US farmland. Beyond the typical commercial, residential, and industrial REITs, farmland is a unique asset class known for its resilience and consistent value appreciation.

Farmland is critical for feeding the world’s growing population. Yet, as urban centers expand, arable land is becoming scarcer. The necessity of farmland for human life makes it one of the most stable, low-risk asset classes, providing a key hedge against inflation and market declines.

But farmland is also somewhat of an anomaly; despite its stability, it’s also been one of the most rewarding investments of the 21st century. Historic average annual returns outpace both the S&P 500 and gold, standing at 10.23% vs. the S&P 500’s 6.86% and gold’s 7.27%.

Thanks to growing water shortages, rising global food insecurity, and the boom in solar and wind energy generation, farmland is expected to become even more valuable in the coming years. Source Agriculture, a new farmland investing company, offers a new way for accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in this rapidly expanding market.

Source Agriculture: Transforming Farmland Investing

Recently filing a REG A+ offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Source Agriculture aims to beat the historical returns of farmland (often between 10% and 13%) by acquiring high-quality farmland and leasing it to corporate and independent farmers. It intends to create ongoing cash flow through rental yields, farm revenues, and land appreciation, carbon credits, wind and solar farms.

Source Agriculture takes a systematic approach to achieve the best yields possible for its investors. It prioritizes high-value farmland with:

Nutrient-rich, fertile soil

A clean water supply

Long growing seasons

Locations with established rental markets

Communities with a strong farming presence

More broadly, Source Agriculture is firmly committed to sustainable farming practices. It only invests in farmland producing fresh produce and excludes livestock, using state-of-the-art technology to optimize crop production and minimize its environmental impact.

This strategy also involves integrating renewable energy projects, like solar and wind farms, onto its properties. Hosting solar and wind farms not only boosts the land’s value and generates an additional revenue stream for farmers but firmly positions Source Agriculture at the forefront of a green revolution in REIT investing.

Why Source Agriculture?

Several fundamental factors underpin the escalating demand for US farmland. Perhaps most importantly, clean water sources are rapidly deteriorating. Water-rich farmland, essential for food production, will likely be one of the most lucrative forms of real estate over the next few decades.

In a similar vein, the war in Ukraine highlighted how insecure our food supply really is. Factor in growing protectionism, the rise in veganism, the expansion of renewable energy, and climate change wiping out farmland in areas with dwindling groundwater and rainfall, and the type of farmland Source Agriculture is pursuing will be highly prized.

Amid these growing threats, Source Agriculture offers investors of all incomes a pathway to grow wealth. Its approach, rooted in sustainable farming and longevity, is unmatched in the real estate investing space.

Likewise, Source Agriculture’s team boasts decades of combined experience in investment and farmland management, meaning they’re able to leverage long-standing relationships to secure the most coveted US farmland. Their vision is to become America’s largest farmland investment company, leveraging their experience to maximize farmland’s potential and deliver market-beating returns for investors of all incomes.

Source Agriculture Is Leading the Way in Farmland Investment

It’s clear that farmland stands out as a lucrative investment avenue, offering both stability and attractive returns. Given the factors discussed, the value of farmland could explode in the coming years, and Source Agriculture is ready to bridge the gap for investors.

