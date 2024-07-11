Prime Gaming Subscribers are getting 3 more games as part of Prime Day

Amazon has announced three more games that Prime Gaming subscribers can access as part of the technology company’s tenth Prime Day event next week.

Not only does this mean a slashing of prices across the website, but additional games have been added for subscribers to claim for free. These include Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The games can be claimed from next Tuesday (July 16) at midnight PST, with just 48 hours to add them to the libraries through the Epic Games Store.

Amazon Prime Gaming is the membership model that offers free games and in-game loot for select titles. It’s included in the usual Prime subscription.

What are the three extra games coming to Prime Gaming?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

This will be free to claim for 48 hours and comes just half a year after its initial release. Developer, Rocksteady Studios, announced the delay of the release date of Suicide Squad Season 2, just days before the new content was set to go live.

The game is said to be a “genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League.”

Chivalry 2

This game was released in June 2022 and is described by Steam as a “multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles.

“Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.”

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Last but not least, this 2016 game often receives rave reviews and was part of a 20-year celebration.

In this game, players can “explore Croft Manor in the new “Blood Ties” story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in “Lara’s Nightmare.”

While needing to “survive extreme conditions with a friend in the new online Co-Op Endurance mode, and brave the new “Extreme Survivor” difficulty.”

