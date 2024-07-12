Languagesx
Nintendo Switch Online: Japan-exclusive game series arrives

Nintendo Switch Online: Japan-exclusive game series arrives

TL:DR

  • Three untranslated Starfy games will be added to Nintendo Switch Online on July 12.
  • Fans are excited about these Japan-exclusive games being available in the West.
  • This move suggests more Japanese exclusives may come to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online is receiving an update in the form of three new Game Boy Advance games from the Starfy franchise which have previously only been released in Japan.

The games, Densetsu no Starfy 1, 2, and 3, are underwater aquatic platformers where the player controls a starfish through multiple levels. “Run, jump, and swim through underwater levels,” proclaims the announcement video. The games will release on Nintendo Switch Online on July 12.

The games have an adorable and distinct graphical style which led to the games being popular on release in Japan. However, the games were never translated or exported to Western audiences. The versions being added to Nintendo Switch Online are the original untranslated versions.

The response to the announcement has been extremely positive, with many fans discussing their enjoyment of the one Starfy game that did make it to Western audiences. The Legendary Starfy was released on Nintendo DS in 2009.

One comment on the YouTube video says “Boy, these past handful of NSO batches have contained either fun surprises or genuinely solid games. Three Starfy games straight from Japan certainly continue that trend. In both ways IMO, but certainly in the fun surprise way.”

The addition of the Starfy games suggests that Nintendo is getting comfortable with adding games that were previously not considered suitable for Western audiences, opening up the path to other Japanese classics for many players to experience for the first time. Starfy makes a good starting point because the lack of translation will not affect the enjoyment of the games significantly, and the single Western release in the series was popular. However, there are many previously Japanese exclusives that we could see added to the Switch Online over time.

Nintendo Switch Online is a great deal for retro gamers and nostalgia fans

Nintendo continues to expand the selection of games on offer to Switch Online subscribers. For just $19.99 annually for the base membership or $49.99 for the expanded membership, players gain access to several hundred classic games through Switch Online, with more being added frequently.

Classic racing game F-Zero: Maximum Velocity was added in March. April saw the addition of three extremely retro games, including two from the Super Famicon – puzzle game Wrecking Crew ’98, multiplayer brawler Amazing Hebereke, and auto-scrolling shooter Super R-Type.

Featured image credit: Nintendo

