New F-Zero game dropping on Switch Online this week

F-Zero remains the Nintendo franchise that so many people want to see rebooted properly and yet, nothing. Still, at least we have F-Zero 99 we can play on the Nintendo Switch for those times we don’t want to play its other famous racer Mario Kart.

F-Zero back in the day on the Super Nintendo was a phenomenon and is still much loved to this day. There were a few newer versions along the way and now we have F-Zero 99 paying homage to the old school but every addition to the racer’s back catalog is welcome.

This week Switch Online will get F-Zero: Maximum Velocity which made its first back on the Game Boy Advance.

Nintendo announced the arrival on it’s official X account:

“Calling all speed demons!

The Game Boy Advance classic F-Zero: Maximum Velocity races onto #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack this Friday, 29/03!”

The arrival of F-Zero advance means we now have three of the four mainstream games on Switch online, the original, F-Zero X from the N64, and now this. So at some point, we will probably get the missing Gamecube game, F-Zero-X to complete our collection (which we don’t own because they are part of a subscription service, but hey-ho).

Meanwhile, F-Zero 99 also gets a new mode and some updates, Steer Assist will arrive as a feature for players who struggle with some of the cornering, as the game will get a new Practice mode as well, so that you can hone your skills without taking on the risk of losing real races on tracks you are unfamiliar with, In terms of new content the Knight League is getting a new Mirror Mode Grand Prix. This mode will be coming to the King and Queen Leagues at some point in the future.

All in all if you are F-Zero fan, get ready for Friday.