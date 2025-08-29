Home Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday

Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday

Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday. Composite image showing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and Donald Trump Jr. against a financial market chart background.

This week in prediction markets, Donald Trump Jr. somehow managed to secure himself a seat on both sides of the table. The man has officially joined the advisory ranks at Polymarket while also moonlighting at Kalshi. One imagines the awkward small talk when both companies end up at the same cocktail party.

Polymarket made the splashy announcement that Trump Jr. was not only on the advisory board but that his investment firm, 1789 Capital, had put money into the company. Over at Kalshi, they reminded us that Trump Jr. has been in an advisory role since January, though Axios dryly noted this is a paid gig rather than an investment. In other words, cash one place, consulting fee the other.

If you are confused about how the same person can advise the two biggest players in a niche industry that thrives on wagers about who sneezes next in Congress, you are not alone. But then again, we live in an era where conflict of interest is more of a conversation starter than a career-ender.

Polymarket, for its part, is preparing for its grand re-entry into the United States after a time-out courtesy of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The CFTC had scolded the company in 2022 for allegedly running unregulated prediction markets, which is basically the financial regulator’s equivalent of sending you to your room without dessert.

Now, with its acquisition of a licensed exchange this summer, Polymarket hopes to come back stateside within weeks, or maybe the fall if the paperwork moves at government speed.

The only thing harder to predict than the next election is how Trump Jr. plans to balance his new double life. Luckily, there are two companies ready to let you bet on it.

What’s on this week’s prediction markets

Kalshi

For reasons known only to the gods of finance, Kalshi’s users are once again glued to the Federal Reserve. Last week it was interest rates, this week it is whether Fed governor Lisa Cook will be booted before the year is out. The market gives it a 31% chance, which is prediction-market speak for “probably not, but wouldn’t it be fun if.”

Screenshot of Kalshi prediction market chart showing 31% probability that Lisa Cook will be out as Federal Reserve governor in 2025, with $862,535 in trading volume.
Kalshi traders give Lisa Cook a 31% chance of losing her Fed seat this year. Credit: Kalshi

The drama stems from President Trump’s announcement that he had fired Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud. In the grand tradition of Trump statements, it was accompanied by a social media letter spelling out her alleged sins.

The law, however, says Fed governors can only be removed for cause, usually interpreted as serious misconduct, not a mortgage paperwork spat. Legal experts lined up to politely suggest the president may have a tough time making this stick.

Meanwhile, Kalshi got an unexpected marketing boost from El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who gleefully tweeted about the platform’s market on whether the country’s Bitcoin stash will hit one billion dollars by the end of 2025.

Odds on Kalshi jumped from 20% to 38% after Bukele hinted he “could do the funniest thing right now,” a phrase that no doubt made both his finance minister and the International Monetary Fund reach for aspirin.

Not to be outdone, Polymarket quickly listed its own version of the bet, where the odds sit a touch higher at 43%. Apparently nothing motivates the global prediction market industry quite like a Bitcoin-loving president with a Twitter habit.

Polymarket

Not to be left out of the Lisa Cook drama, Polymarket has its own market on whether she will be out by the end of 2025. Bettors are giving it only 28%, a slight notch lower than Kalshi’s take. Cook herself has brushed off Trump’s dismissal letter, arguing that “for cause” removals have to do with actual misconduct in office rather than anything in her past mortgage paperwork.

Screenshot of Polymarket prediction market on Lisa Cook’s removal as Fed governor, showing 10% chance by September 30 and 28% chance by December 31, with $437,954 in total volume.
Polymarket bettors see only a 28% chance Lisa Cook is forced out by year’s end. Credit: Polymarket

Polymarket traders also see little chance of Jerome Powell being shoved aside in 2025, pricing his early exit at just 10%. The message is clear: investors believe central bank independence has a stronger spine than the headlines suggest.

But Polymarket’s crown jewel this week had nothing to do with the Fed and everything to do with Taylor Swift’s ring finger. One user, who goes by the name “romanticpaul,” saw the writing on the Instagram wall before the rest of us. Less than 24 hours before Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, romanticpaul loaded up on “Yes” shares of the couple tying the knot by year-end.

Screenshot of Polymarket prediction market on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement, showing over 89% chance outcome marked “Yes,” with a trading volume of $385,147.
Polymarket users cashed in after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. Credit: Polymarket

By the time the couple posted their coordinated selfies, he was sitting on a 153% profit worth more than $3,000. The speed with which Polymarket bettors pivoted to wagering on pregnancy timelines suggests Swifties may be outpacing Wall Street in their use of alternative data.

Of course, Polymarket cannot resist wandering into darker corners of speculation. The platform is now offering bets on whether Houthi rebels will successfully attack another ship by August 31.

The market appeared barely two weeks after real-world strikes killed at least five seafarers, which has led to outrage from human rights groups and the shipping industry alike. Critics call the contracts abhorrent, accusing the platform of normalizing the monetization of violence.

Despite the condemnation, volume has already topped $23,000, with traders buying “Yes” shares for fifteen cents.

It is the kind of bet that reminds you prediction markets are not just mirrors of public curiosity but also of its worst impulses. For every romanticpaul riding a wave of celebrity gossip, there are others willing to wager on whether missiles will fly.

Featured image: Canva / Federal Reserve / Grok

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Fernando Vieira at the IBJR. Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Rachael Davies
FanDuel picks. FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
Rachael Davies
NFL logo
Americans are expected to spend $30 billion betting on the upcoming NFL season
Rachael Davies
Two hands shaking on a deep red background. Former Ladbrokes CEO charged in Turkish bribery case 
Former Ladbrokes CEO charged in Turkish bribery case 
Suswati Basu
Promotional graphic for WagerTalk Sports Betting, featuring bold text with gold coins, a smartphone, and a stadium background.
WagerTalk Media announces partnership with other content networks
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Fernando Vieira at the IBJR. Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Betting

Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Rachael Davies57 minutes

The Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) argues against raising taxes on sports betting, stating that it would create an "unsustainable" scenario. Speaking at a public hearing at the Senate...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.