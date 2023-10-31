Porsche integrates google services into its cars

Porsche announced on Oct. 30 that it will integrate Google services into future vehicle models, representing a major step towards a more connected driving experience.

Beginning in the middle of this decade, Porsche vehicles will offer Google Maps for navigation, Google Assistant for voice control features, and access to a wide variety of apps through the Google Play Store. While incorporating Google’s technology, Porsche says its signature user interface and Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system will remain intact.

PCM will serve as the gateway to Google services and continue receiving regular over-the-air updates, keeping the system current. According to Porsche Chairman Oliver Blume, “Our customers fulfill a dream with our vehicles. In addition to timeless design and exceptional performance, they also want a seamless digital experience.” He added that “this blended ecosystem results from integrating platforms and apps that customers know from their end devices.”

Blume said Porsche welcomes an open approach to develop innovations with partners like Google. The collaboration will allow Porsche to integrate relevant digital ecosystems directly into vehicles using standardized interfaces and platforms.

Porsche described the partnership with Google as a long-term commitment. For its part, Google is eager to bring its technology into Porsche vehicles. “We’re excited to partner with Porsche on their goal to bring innovative and helpful in-vehicle experiences to their customers,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems at Google.

The integration with Google services represents the latest push by Porsche to enhance connected features and in-vehicle digital experiences. With smartphone-like capabilities built into the dashboard, Porsche aims to blend exceptional driving performance with industry-standard convenience and enjoyment.

Featured Image Credit: From the official finder.Porsche site; Thank you!