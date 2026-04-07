Polymarket is getting ready to rebuild the core of its exchange, a shift the team says will be the most significant change in the platform’s history. The upgrade will roll out over the next few weeks and quietly replace the machinery underneath the app without altering how it looks to users.

Compare it to swapping out a car engine while keeping the same exterior. On the surface, the experience should feel familiar, but underneath, nearly everything is being reworked.

We've heard your feedback, and we're excited to announce Polymarket is getting a full exchange upgrade.



Over the next few weeks, we're rolling out a rebuilt trading engine, upgraded smart contracts, and a new collateral token (Polymarket USD) to move off USDC.e. 🧵 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 6, 2026

“Our Biggest Change to Date: CTF + CLOB v2,” the developers wrote in a public update, outlining what they called an upgrade of “the entire Polymarket exchange stack.”

The new system, known as CTF + CLOB v2, introduces fresh contracts, a redesigned order book, and a different collateral structure. During the transition, trading will briefly pause while systems are migrated over a two- to three-week window.

Polymarket overhaul includes trading exchange upgrade aimed at speed and flexibility

CTF Exchange V2 replaces the current exchange contract with a more streamlined version. The redesign is said to focus on making order handling cleaner and faster, with changes that simplify how trades are structured and executed.

It “optimizes and simplifies the Order struct,” while also improving how orders are matched. The update adds support for “1271 signatures” and introduces “builder codes for onchain order attribution.” It also includes “optimized fee collection and distribution.”

The changes are thought to be relevant for developers running automated strategies or building tools on top of Polymarket. The expectation is that bots and integrations will run more smoothly, with fewer inefficiencies in how trades are processed.

Part of the transition is a new collateral token called Polymarket USD, which replaces USDC.e. The team says the token is “backed 1:1 by USDC,” keeping its value stable while allowing tighter integration with the new system.

Good, USDC.e finally getting axed. About time 👏 https://t.co/HGBsDTIAAA — Haseeb ＞|＜ (@hosseeb) April 6, 2026

“For most users, this transition is seamless. The frontend handles wrapping automatically with a one-time approval prompt,” the developers said.

More advanced traders will need to take action themselves. “Power users and API-only traders will need to wrap their USDC or USDC.e into Polymarket USD via the Collateral Onramp contract’s wrap() function.”

The updated system also includes a new version of the platform’s CLOB-Client SDK. “Your client queries a version endpoint and refreshes on migration day,” the team noted. “TypeScript, Python, and Go clients will be ready and documentation shared before release day.”

Developers will need to update their tools to stay compatible. “If you’re running a bot or integration, you’ll need to update your SDK and re-sign orders with the new struct.”

All existing order books will be wiped as part of the shift. “During the upgrade, all existing order books will be cleared. There will be a short maintenance window,” the developers said.

The overhaul arrives during a busy and sometimes turbulent stretch for Polymarket. The platform recently pulled a high-profile betting market tied to Artemis after facing backlash. At the same time, it has been expanding, including the acquisition of Dome.

Featured image: Polymarket via X