PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend, bringing a host of gaming reveals, tournaments, and trophies.

This year’s Evo 2024 will take place in Las Vegas. Returning champions and new contenders will vie for the top spot.

Evo 2024 has grown from last year’s event, with a record-breaking 10,000 registrants for the competition. An anticipated 50,000 attendees from 63 countries will attend the celebration of brawlers.

Games like Mortal Kombat, Tekken, Guilty Gear, and Street Fighter all have the world’s strongest players making their mark.

The event has eight games and tournaments for this year, including:

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Mortal Kombat 1

The King Of Fighters XV

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Evo 2024 kick-off weekend

Sony launched this year’s run-up to the event, dropping a teaser trailer of the games on show:

On the show floor, Sony will bring back a few booths and experiences from last year. They include the Free Play Arcade, Arcade Stick Museum, Cosplay Competition, and will offer new demos of anticipated fighting games.

Fans will get a look at some of this and next year’s anticipated beat-em-ups such as:

2XKO, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Rivals 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

HunterxHunter NenxImpact

PlayStation’s booth will showcase the new Astro Bot game, which has fans excited about this generation’s installation of the loved platform character. The booth will also set up a time trial arcade for Gran Turismo 7.

The PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale will debut time-sensitive fighting game offers during Evo 2024. The event will be broadcast to fans who can’t attend the Land of Lights in Las Vegas.

How to watch Evo 2024

You can tune in via the official Evo Twitch and the PlayStation Esports YouTube channel to get a look at the tournaments and the fighting games coming to the console.

Image: PlayStation Blog.