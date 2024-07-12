Yo dawg, Dota 2 heard you like fighting games, so they put a free one in the game

The makers of Dota 2 just up and put a full scale fighting game into the main game, at no extra charge! (Because Dota 2 is already free-to-play, but who’s counting?)

Called Sleet Fighter, it joined the game with the July 9 update, as part of the larger Crownfall current season. Five Dota characters are the combatants, each with a full moveset and alternate costumes. Sleet Fighter supports both single-player and multiplayer matches, the latter both locally and online.

That’s rather impressive for what could have been left as a one-off, minigame curiosity. Valve developers made no mention of Sleet Fighter when they announced Crownfall Act III at the end of June, making this almost an Easter egg except for the fact it’s so fully developed. In fact, one has to wonder why they’d spend all this time on it, only to take it back once Crownfall ends in October. Or, maybe they won’t.

How to find and play Sleet Fighter in Dota 2

To play Sleet Fighter, players should head to The Frosts of Icewrack (hence the fighting game’s namesake) and complete the first story tile on the Overworld map. That opens the Sleet FIghter 2: Immortal Combat tile, which takes you into the Severed Head pub where the game awaits. That’s all you have to do.

Here’s a YouTube video showing all of that start-to-finish, with another six minutes of pure gameplay.

The five heroes players may choose for Sleet Fighter include Tusk, Bristleback, Shendelzare, Dawnbreaker, and Marci. Their movesets are available in the game’s options menu; Dot Esports has posted all of them.

Featured Image: YouTube via Mist