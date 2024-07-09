Astro Bot – The PS5’s cute robo-platformer is getting at least 30 VIP bots to play with including Parappa the Rapper and Kratos

Astro Bot is a game that everybody wants to play but only those with a PlayStation 5 are going to be able to when it launches officially on September 6th. Even with Sony now dabbling with bringing its big PlayStation title to the PC, this just doesn’t feel like it will get a PC release, which makes Readwrite Gaming sad.

If you will be playing it though you will be happy to know that some of the VIP bots that will be included in the game that you can collect include some stars of videogaming history, including the legend that is Parappa the Rapper (Kick, punch it’s all in the mind – it was in my head so you can have it in yours too!)

Astro Bot is set to have 150 or so bots in the game when it releases and that includes the below list of confirmed VIP guests. Already though, this is enough to get us even more excited. Parappa as a cute Astro Bot? We are in.

Confirmed Astro Bot VIPs

So far we have VIP bots from 20 or so games with some franchises such as God of War having multiple characters.

We also have the aforementioned classic characters such as Parappa the Rapper (don’t get cocky, it’s gonna get rocky), which is just immense to be fair. What a hugely under-used character Parappa is. Anyway, here’s the list so far as confirmed by Radec on X.

5. PaRappa – PaRappa the Rapper pic.twitter.com/uWYomBSM4t — Radec (@realradec) July 8, 2024

Aloy – Horizon

Feisar Racer – Wipeout

GT Racer – Gran Turismo

Helghast – Killzone

Ico and Yorda – Ico

Jak and Daxter – Jak and Daxter

Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima

Kat – Gravity Rush

Kratos and Atreus – God of War

Kulche – Loco Roco

Lammy – Um Jammer Lammy

Nathan Drake – Uncharted

PaRappa – PaRappa the Rapper

Ratchet, Clank and Rivet – Ratchet & Clank

Selene – Returnal

Sly – Sly Cooper

Spike and Pipo Monkey – Ape Escape

Trico and The Boy – The Last Guardian

Wander, Mono, and Agro – Shadow of the Colossus

Yharnam Hunter and Lady Maria – Bloodborne

What is Astro Bot?

The highly-anticipated PlayStation-exclusive platformer is Team Asobi’s follow-up to Astro’s Playground which was one of the games first shown at the PS5 reveal showcase back in 2020. Astro Bot is voiced by Hollywood royalty Matthew McConaughey.

If you are desperate for some Astro Bot trivia to impress your friends, he also appeared as a skin in Fall Guys.